Bangkok Suffocates in PM 2.5 as Cambodia's Fires Contribute to Crisis

Bangkok is once again facing a severe PM 2.5 pollution crisis, with air quality reaching hazardous levels in several areas, including Bang Rak and Nonthaburi. Satellite images reveal that much of the pollution is coming from Cambodia, where large-scale fires along the border are contributing to the hazardous air quality.





Satellite Images Reveal the Source of Pollution

Recent data from NASA satellites show numerous hotspots in Cambodia, especially along the border, where fires have been burning in agricultural areas. These fires are marked as "red" in the satellite imagery, indicating large-scale open burning. At the same time, the central and eastern regions of Thailand are also experiencing ongoing fires, further exacerbating the problem.

Meteorological Department's Analysis

The Thai Meteorological Department explained that this pollution crisis has worsened due to weaker cold winds. As a result, the wind has shifted direction, bringing dust and smoke from Cambodia and the eastern regions into Bangkok, where it accumulates in the closed environment. Additionally, the phenomenon of "air inversion" has trapped the pollutants, preventing them from dissipating and causing a continued buildup in the city over the next 1-2 days.