Severe PM2.5 pollution hits Bangkok, with air quality in critical zones worsening

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported that PM2.5 levels in Bangkok reached their highest point of the year as of January 14, 2026. The situation has significantly worsened in areas such as Bang Rak, Pathum Wan, and Sathorn, with Bangkok’s average PM2.5 level reaching 58.1 micrograms per cubic meter, which is far above the safety standard of 37.5 micrograms per cubic meter.

PM2.5 levels in key zones across the city include: