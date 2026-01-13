Bangkok unveils concept for Chao Phraya pedestrian bridge linking Song Wat to Thonburi

Bangkok has revealed a concept for a pedestrian bridge over the Chao Phraya River in the Song Wat area, aimed at reviving the historic old town and creating a new city landmark.

The project, designed by global architecture firm MVRDV, is intended to expand crossing options between Phra Nakhon and Thonburi, where river crossings currently rely mainly on road bridges or time-limited ferry services. The proposal is designed specifically to serve pedestrians and cyclists, filling a gap in Bangkok’s transport network.

The planned bridge corridor would run along the Chao Phraya between Phra Pok Klao Bridge and King Taksin the Great Bridge, linking Song Wat Road on the Phra Nakhon side with the area around Wat Thong Thammachat on the Thonburi side. The design is positioned as a safe, smooth route for daily travel while also supporting cultural tourism in historic neighbourhoods on both banks.