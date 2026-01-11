null

Bangkok dominates second-hand homes, holds 60% of value

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11, 2026
Bussakorn Phusae

Top 10 provinces account for 64.9% of nationwide asking value, signalling a growing buyer’s market in prime locations.

  • Bangkok accounts for 60% of the total national asking-price value for second-hand homes, with its 76,973 listings representing 31.6% of the country's total supply.
  • The average asking price for a unit in Bangkok has increased significantly to THB 10.7 million, a rise attributed mainly to the luxury condominium market.
  • While Bangkok dominates in total value, Phuket has the highest average price per unit at THB 12 million, driven by foreign buyers and investors.
  • The second-hand housing market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 provinces, led by Bangkok, making up 64.9% of the total national asking-price value.

Based on a spatial analysis by the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC), second-hand housing supply remains concentrated in key economic and tourism areas.

The 10 provinces with the highest total asking-price value account for 64.9% of the national total, underscoring that location remains the key driver of this market.

1) Bangkok wealth hub and a major supply base

Bangkok remains the clear No. 1, with 76,973 listings (31.6% of the national total).

More striking is its asking-price value of THB824,125 million, representing 60% of the nationwide total asking-price value.

“Average asking prices in Bangkok have risen significantly from THB8.1 million to THB10.7 million per unit, driven mainly by luxury condominiums.”

2) Phuket premium-price niche market

Although Phuket is not ranked second by number of units, it leads in average price per unit, at THB12 million, higher than Bangkok.

“The main target buyers are foreigners and investors seeking second-hand pool villas or holiday condominiums, with prices continuing to rise in line with the tourism recovery.”

3) Chon Buri and Samut Prakan economic corridor and urban housing

Chon Buri benefits from the EEC and the tourism market in Pattaya, resulting in a wide range of second-hand homes, including both detached houses and condominiums.

Samut Prakan recorded a sharp 86.1% year-on-year surge in total asking-price value, led by townhouses entering the market to serve workers in industrial estates and Bangkok’s eastern suburbs.

4) Surat Thani is a dark horse for detached houses

Surat Thani, another tourism province, saw asking-price value grow by 78.3%, with most new supply coming from detached houses, reflecting asset reallocation in Gulf-coast tourism areas.

Top 10 provinces by total asking-price value (Q3 2025)

  • Bangkok: 60% share of the national asking-price value
  • Chon Buri: EEC hub and major tourism city
  • Nonthaburi: popular for second-hand detached houses and townhouses
  • Samut Prakan: fastest-growing townhouse market
  • Phuket: highest average price per unit (THB12 million)
  • Chiang Mai: leisure and retirement demand remains resilient
  • Pathum Thani: affordable low-rise supply cluster
  • Surat Thani: standout growth in second-hand detached houses in the South
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan: Hua Hin holiday-home market continues
  • Rayong: sustained support from the industrial estate sector

The sharp rise in asking-price value across the top 10 provinces, while actual property transfers have slowed, suggests owners in these key economic provinces are bringing assets back to market for reallocation or rebalancing portfolios amid rising household debt.

This has turned prime-location second-hand housing into a buyer’s market, with the strongest bargaining power seen in years.

