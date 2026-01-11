Bangkok dominates second-hand homes, holds 60% of value

Based on a spatial analysis by the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC), second-hand housing supply remains concentrated in key economic and tourism areas.

The 10 provinces with the highest total asking-price value account for 64.9% of the national total, underscoring that location remains the key driver of this market.

1) Bangkok wealth hub and a major supply base

Bangkok remains the clear No. 1, with 76,973 listings (31.6% of the national total).

More striking is its asking-price value of THB824,125 million, representing 60% of the nationwide total asking-price value.

“Average asking prices in Bangkok have risen significantly from THB8.1 million to THB10.7 million per unit, driven mainly by luxury condominiums.”