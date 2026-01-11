Bangkok dominates second-hand homes, holds 60% of value

Based on a spatial analysis by the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC), second-hand housing supply remains concentrated in key economic and tourism areas.
The 10 provinces with the highest total asking-price value account for 64.9% of the national total, underscoring that location remains the key driver of this market.
Bangkok remains the clear No. 1, with 76,973 listings (31.6% of the national total).
More striking is its asking-price value of THB824,125 million, representing 60% of the nationwide total asking-price value.
“Average asking prices in Bangkok have risen significantly from THB8.1 million to THB10.7 million per unit, driven mainly by luxury condominiums.”
Although Phuket is not ranked second by number of units, it leads in average price per unit, at THB12 million, higher than Bangkok.
“The main target buyers are foreigners and investors seeking second-hand pool villas or holiday condominiums, with prices continuing to rise in line with the tourism recovery.”
Chon Buri benefits from the EEC and the tourism market in Pattaya, resulting in a wide range of second-hand homes, including both detached houses and condominiums.
Samut Prakan recorded a sharp 86.1% year-on-year surge in total asking-price value, led by townhouses entering the market to serve workers in industrial estates and Bangkok’s eastern suburbs.
Surat Thani, another tourism province, saw asking-price value grow by 78.3%, with most new supply coming from detached houses, reflecting asset reallocation in Gulf-coast tourism areas.
The sharp rise in asking-price value across the top 10 provinces, while actual property transfers have slowed, suggests owners in these key economic provinces are bringing assets back to market for reallocation or rebalancing portfolios amid rising household debt.
This has turned prime-location second-hand housing into a buyer’s market, with the strongest bargaining power seen in years.