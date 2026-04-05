Bangkok PM2.5 stays moderate, but Prawet tops 44

Bangkok’s air quality remained at a moderate level on Sunday morning, although several districts recorded elevated PM2.5 readings, with Prawet posting the highest level in the capital.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported that the city’s average concentration of PM2.5, or fine particulate matter measuring no more than 2.5 microns, stood at 30.9 micrograms per cubic metre at 7am on April 5, 2026. The official standard is set at no more than 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Bangkok average remains below standard

While the citywide average remained below the standard threshold, several areas recorded readings close to or above it.