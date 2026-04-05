Bangkok PM2.5 stays moderate, but Prawet tops 44

Bangkok’s air quality remained at a moderate level on Sunday morning, although several districts recorded elevated PM2.5 readings, with Prawet posting the highest level in the capital.
The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported that the city’s average concentration of PM2.5, or fine particulate matter measuring no more than 2.5 microns, stood at 30.9 micrograms per cubic metre at 7am on April 5, 2026. The official standard is set at no more than 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre.
While the citywide average remained below the standard threshold, several areas recorded readings close to or above it.
The 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels were led by Prawet at 44 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Bang Kho Laem at 39.3, Nong Chok at 38, and Lat Krabang at 37.6.
Other high-reading districts included Lak Si at 36.6, Bang Khun Thian at 35.3, Ratchathewi at 35, Bang Rak at 34.9, Wang Thonglang at 34.5, Sathon at 34.4, Bang Phlat at 34, and Phra Nakhon at 33.3 micrograms per cubic metre.
Across the capital, all six monitoring zones were rated at an overall moderate level.
North Bangkok recorded readings of 28.2 to 36.6 micrograms per cubic metre, while East Bangkok showed the widest range at 26.4 to 44.
In Central Bangkok, levels ranged from 23.4 to 35, while South Bangkok posted readings of 23.9 to 39.3.
For the Thon Buri side, North Thon Buri recorded 23.7 to 34, while South Thon Buri ranged from 26 to 35.3 micrograms per cubic metre.
Authorities said orange-level air quality is beginning to affect health and advised residents to take precautions.
For the general public, PM2.5 masks should be worn whenever going outdoors. People are also advised to limit time spent on outdoor activities or strenuous exercise and to watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty and eye irritation.
Vulnerable groups were advised to wear protective masks every time they go outside, avoid heavy outdoor activity and follow medical advice closely. Anyone experiencing unusual symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.