Thailand’s PCD orders burn ban in 17 northern provinces over PM2.5

Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, has expressed concern for people in 17 northern provinces, where haze and PM2.5 pollution continue to have a wide-ranging impact.

He has ordered the Pollution Control Department (PCD) to urgently deploy mobile air quality monitoring vehicles and expert teams to the area to monitor the situation and address the problem in a targeted manner.

PCD acts on the order, deploys US EPA-standard tools to the field

Surin Worakijthamrong, director-general of the PCD, said the department had moved immediately to carry out the minister’s order, focusing on integrating data with local agencies.