Thailand’s PCD orders burn ban in 17 northern provinces over PM2.5

Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, has expressed concern for people in 17 northern provinces, where haze and PM2.5 pollution continue to have a wide-ranging impact.
He has ordered the Pollution Control Department (PCD) to urgently deploy mobile air quality monitoring vehicles and expert teams to the area to monitor the situation and address the problem in a targeted manner.
Surin Worakijthamrong, director-general of the PCD, said the department had moved immediately to carry out the minister’s order, focusing on integrating data with local agencies.
The equipment deployed to the field includes:
The PCD chief said the factors behind dust pollution in the North came from both within and outside the country.
On transboundary haze, the ministry had already coordinated with neighbouring countries through a hotline on three occasions and had received good cooperation in accelerating efforts to solve the problem.
To reduce health impacts and the build-up of dust pollution, the PCD called for public cooperation and stressed the following measures:
“PCD confirms that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide technical data, equipment, as well as personnel, to help people in the North to the fullest extent,” Surin said in closing.