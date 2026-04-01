Kimchi microbe may help flush nanoplastics from the body, study finds

Plastic pollution has become one of the world’s most serious environmental problems, and it is now closer to home than ever.

People today may unknowingly ingest more than 100,000 tiny plastic particles a year through water, salt, food and even airborne dust. There are still very few ways to remove these plastics from the body, but new research suggests kimchi may help the body expel nanoplastics.

Nanoplastics are smaller than 1 micrometre and cannot be seen with the naked eye. Because of their tiny size, they can slip through the intestinal wall and enter the bloodstream. Once in circulation, they can accumulate in major organs such as the kidneys, liver and even the brain, where plastic concentrations have been found to be higher than in other organs.

However, a research team from the World Institute of Kimchi (WiKim) in South Korea, led by Dr Se Hee Lee and Dr Tae Woong Whon, discovered that the lactic acid bacterium Leuconostoc mesenteroides CBA3656, found in kimchi, can capture plastic particles through a process known as biosorption.

The bacterium works rather like a tiny hook on the cell wall, catching and binding to plastic particles passing through the gut. This allows the plastic to remain attached to the microbe, preventing it from passing through intestinal tissue into other parts of the body.