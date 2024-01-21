Korea's kimchi exports reach all-time high in 2023

According to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service, outbound shipments of kimchi came to 44,041 tons, up 7.1 % from the previous year’s 41,118 tons. The previous record was 42,544 tons set in 2021.

In terms of value, exports of kimchi last year came to some $156 million, up 10.5 % from $148 million tallied a year ago.

"Kimchi exports experienced a significant increase last year, mainly due to the increased popularity of K-content," an official from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.

Compared to five years ago, exports of kimchi increased by over 55 %, the data also noted. In 2018, outbound shipments of kimchi came to 28,197 metric tons, and their combined value remained at $97 million.