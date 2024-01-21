Korea's kimchi exports reach all-time high in 2023
South Korea's exports of kimchi products reached an all-time high in 2023 amid increasing interest in the country’s culture globally, data showed Sunday.
According to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service, outbound shipments of kimchi came to 44,041 tons, up 7.1 % from the previous year’s 41,118 tons. The previous record was 42,544 tons set in 2021.
In terms of value, exports of kimchi last year came to some $156 million, up 10.5 % from $148 million tallied a year ago.
"Kimchi exports experienced a significant increase last year, mainly due to the increased popularity of K-content," an official from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.
Compared to five years ago, exports of kimchi increased by over 55 %, the data also noted. In 2018, outbound shipments of kimchi came to 28,197 metric tons, and their combined value remained at $97 million.
Exports of kimchi started to show a sharp growth in 2020, when the volume and value of kimchi exports jumped 34.2 % and 37.6 % year-on-year, respectively.
In 2023, the number of destinations for kimchi exports also reached 92 countries. Japan imported 20,173 metric tons of kimchi and remained the top destination for kimchi products, followed by the United States with 10,660 metric tons.
When combined, kimchi exports to Japan and the US accounted for 65 % of Korea’s combined kimchi exports, the ministry's data added.
“Kimchi exports to the US, as well as to Europe, increased last year, while the exports to Hong Kong and Taiwan remained similar,” an Agriculture Ministry official said.
In 2023, the number of destinations for kimchi exports also reached 92 countries. Japan imported 20,173 metric tons of kimchi and remained the top destination for kimchi products, followed by the United States with 10,660 metric tons.
By company, Daesang was the top exporter of kimchi products, followed by CJ Cheiljedang and Pulmuone. Daesang’s kimchi exports accounted for 53 % of the total kimchi exports last year, solidifying its position in overseas markets.
The value of Daesang’s shipments of kimchi products in 2023 reached an all-time high of $83 million as well, 2.2 times higher than in 2018, while its export value came to $37 million.
Daesang is the only South Korean company that has a kimchi manufacturing facility in the US. The company also plans to build a kimchi factory in Poland this year to increase its exports to Europe.
Shim Woo-hyun
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network