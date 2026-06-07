Thais show growing acceptance of gender diversity, poll finds

Public acceptance of gender diversity in Thailand remains high, with 85.30% of respondents saying people around them accept LGBTQ+ diversity to a large extent, while 79.32% believe Thai society has become more understanding and accepting of gender diversity.
The survey, “Thais and gender diversity 2026”, conducted by Suan Dusit Poll of Suan Dusit University, found that 67.61% of respondents were aware that June is Pride Month. Meanwhile, 65.27% believed the government should continue promoting social understanding, as hidden gender bias remains a problem.
Conducted among 1,238 people between June 2 and 5, 2026, the survey gathered data through both online and field interviews from samples across all regions. It aimed to reflect structural views and the direction of Thai society towards the current gender-diversity movement.
Dr Pornpan Buathong, president of Suan Dusit Poll, noted that Thai attitudes have moved beyond simple acceptance, with many people now seeking equal rights and legal protection in practice.
“This reflects that equality today does not stop at acceptance, but is moving towards equal rights in practice,” she noted.
Assoc Prof Dr Jiranuch Sopha, assistant dean of the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Suan Dusit University, explained that although social acceptance remains high, and most Thais believe society has become more understanding and accepting of gender diversity, gender bias continues to exist beneath the surface.
This, she added, presents a challenge that the public is signalling to the government: to accelerate efforts to promote wider understanding while pushing forward structural policies, including the creation of a discrimination-free society and the expansion of legal protection.
“These foundations will be key to transforming social readiness into a force that drives the Rainbow Economy, creating sustainable added value for the country in tourism, health and the creative industries,” she said.
Poll results
Do people know that June is Pride Month?
What do people think about gender diversity in Thai society today?
To what extent do people around them accept gender diversity today?
What should the government further promote or implement on gender diversity?