Thailand sets out seven policies for sustainable tourism growth

Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul attended a meeting with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) board and senior executives on Monday (July 27, 2026).
He delivered key policies to drive Thailand’s tourism industry.
The policies aim to elevate the country as a meaningful, high-value and sustainable tourism destination (Meaningful & High Value Destination), while responding effectively to changes in the global situation.
At the meeting, the minister set out seven key policies and operational guidelines under the concept “Tourism for All, Tourism for the Future: Thai tourism for everyone, towards a sustainable future”, comprising:
Place greater emphasis on improving tourism quality and generating high value (High Value), rather than relying solely on visitor numbers, to drive the economy sustainably and focus on selling meaningful travel experiences (Meaningful Travel) to tourists.
Support and promote tourism in secondary cities and 55 target communities nationwide to distribute economic opportunities and build strength from the grassroots.
Advance key projects to stimulate the domestic tourism market and support travel during the high season, including:
Continue preparations to host the world-class music festival Tomorrowland Thailand from 2026 to 2030.
The event is regarded as an important mechanism for strengthening competitiveness, attracting high-value tourists and giving Thai artists, creative professionals and entrepreneurs opportunities to showcase their capabilities on the global stage.
It is expected to generate an estimated net economic value of THB3.458–5.301 billion per year, with at least 127,500 international participants and at least 22,500 Thai participants.
As TAT is a state enterprise under the Tourism Authority of Thailand Act, it can continue carrying out its responsibilities.
The minister asked TAT to serve as the main coordinator in driving the tourism ecosystem, prevent any gap or disruption during the handover, and consult closely with both ministries on drafting a ministerial regulation to define the scope of duties clearly.
Develop TAT into a high-performance organisation that builds confidence, serves as a pillar of the tourism industry, uses its budget transparently and delivers measurable results in revenue, competitiveness and improvements to people’s quality of life.
The TAT board was instructed to oversee operations with a long-term perspective, carry the work forward and meet the country’s future needs, while strengthening resilience and readiness to respond to rapidly changing global conditions.
Combining domestic market stimulation, efforts to attract global events and good organisational governance will be key to ensuring stable growth for Thai tourism, enabling it to meet every challenge and deliver the greatest possible benefits to the economy and all Thai people.