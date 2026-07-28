Police rescue three Indian tourists in Pattaya ransom case

Police rescued three Indian tourists from a townhouse in Pattaya on Monday (July 27) after they were allegedly abducted, restrained and held for ransom by a transnational gang.

Chonburi Immigration Police and Pattaya City Police raided the two-storey property in a housing estate on Soi Phatthanakan in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, at 4.09pm.

Officers found three Indian men, identified as Mohit, 23, Ashish, 24, and Himanshu, 20, being held separately on the second floor.

Police reported that their hands and feet had been bound and their mouths covered with adhesive tape to prevent them from calling for help.

The men showed signs of having been assaulted. Police also found red spray paint that investigators believe was used to stage the appearance of injuries in photographs and videos sent to their relatives.

Adhesive tape and a wooden object allegedly used in the assaults were seized as evidence.