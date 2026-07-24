Thai woman’s row with noisy tourists on electric train goes viral

A heated exchange between a Thai woman and a group of foreign tourists on an electric train has gone viral, triggering widespread debate online over tourist behaviour, public manners and respect for shared spaces in Thailand.

The clip was posted on TikTok by the account 1234aaawry and showed a verbal clash between the woman and several foreign tourists inside a train carriage. The incident reportedly began after the tourists were speaking loudly and disturbing other passengers.

The woman started recording the incident on her phone after the noise continued. One of the tourists then noticed the camera and allegedly tried to block or push it away, prompting the woman to ask that the group lower their voices.

The situation escalated when one male tourist responded angrily and asked what her problem was. The woman tried to explain that she only wanted the group to speak at a normal volume because they were in a public space and should not disturb others. One of the tourists then made a remark along the lines of apologising for “bringing money into your country”, further inflaming the argument.