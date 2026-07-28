Thai AirAsia temporarily suspends nine routes from Suvarnabhumi

TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thai AirAsia temporarily suspends nine routes from Suvarnabhumi

Thai AirAsia will shift nine domestic routes to Don Mueang during the temporary suspension, with Suvarnabhumi services resuming on Thursday (October 1, 2026).

  • Thai AirAsia is temporarily suspending all nine of its routes from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) between July 15 and September 30.
  • The decision is a response to sharply higher aviation fuel costs and slower travel demand.
  • All affected domestic flights will be moved to operate from Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) during this period.

Thai AirAsia has announced it will temporarily suspend services from Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) from July 15 to September 30, then resume operations on October 1.

During the period, the airline will suspend all flights on the nine routes it had operated from Suvarnabhumi.

The decision forms part of its flight-network adjustment plan.

The move follows Thai AirAsia’s earlier reduction of average capacity by 30% in May and June because of sharply higher aviation fuel costs and slower travel demand in the middle of the year.

Thai AirAsia temporarily suspends nine routes from Suvarnabhumi

Thai AirAsia will suspend the following domestic routes from Suvarnabhumi:

  • Chiang Mai
  • Phuket
  • Buri Ram
  • Chiang Rai
  • Hat Yai
  • Khon Kaen
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Surat Thani
  • Udon Thani

All affected flights will instead operate through Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), which remains the airline’s main operating base.

The Nation Editorial Team

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