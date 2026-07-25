Krabi Leads Thailand's Staycation Boom as Short Getaways Surge

Traveloka data reveals Thai holidaymakers are trading long annual trips for frequent weekend breaks, with coastal retreats in Krabi seeing bookings double.



There was a time when taking a holiday meant months of meticulous planning, booking long-haul flights far in advance, and saving annual leave for a single grand trip. Today, Thai holidaymakers are fundamentally redefining the art of travel.

According to the latest booking data from Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, domestic staycation bookings across Thailand have surged by more than 70 per cent year-on-year.

Driven by a desire for flexibility and quick rejuvenation, holidaymakers are trading the traditional annual break for shorter, more frequent micro-escapes.

Coastal Hotspots Drive Growth

Thailand's picturesque coastal towns are leading the charge, serving as the primary engines behind the staycation boom.



Krabi: Recorded the strongest performance nationwide, with staycation bookings more than doubling year-on-year.



Hua Hin: Surged by over 80 per cent, remaining a firm favourite for weekenders from Bangkok.



Pattaya: Grew by approximately 65 per cent, appealing to families and short-stay travellers.



Phuket: Rose by nearly 60 per cent, maintaining its allure with boutique wellness retreats and beach clubs.

While each destination offers a distinct flavour – from Krabi's dramatic limestone karsts to Hua Hin's seaside dining scene -- they share a common appeal: turning an ordinary weekend into a restorative getaway without the hassle of long-haul travel.