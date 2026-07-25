Krabi Leads Thailand's Staycation Boom as Short Getaways Surge

Traveloka data reveals Thai holidaymakers are trading long annual trips for frequent weekend breaks, with coastal retreats in Krabi seeing bookings double.
There was a time when taking a holiday meant months of meticulous planning, booking long-haul flights far in advance, and saving annual leave for a single grand trip. Today, Thai holidaymakers are fundamentally redefining the art of travel.
According to the latest booking data from Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, domestic staycation bookings across Thailand have surged by more than 70 per cent year-on-year.
Driven by a desire for flexibility and quick rejuvenation, holidaymakers are trading the traditional annual break for shorter, more frequent micro-escapes.
Thailand's picturesque coastal towns are leading the charge, serving as the primary engines behind the staycation boom.
Krabi: Recorded the strongest performance nationwide, with staycation bookings more than doubling year-on-year.
Hua Hin: Surged by over 80 per cent, remaining a firm favourite for weekenders from Bangkok.
Pattaya: Grew by approximately 65 per cent, appealing to families and short-stay travellers.
Phuket: Rose by nearly 60 per cent, maintaining its allure with boutique wellness retreats and beach clubs.
While each destination offers a distinct flavour – from Krabi's dramatic limestone karsts to Hua Hin's seaside dining scene -- they share a common appeal: turning an ordinary weekend into a restorative getaway without the hassle of long-haul travel.
The trend reflects broader cultural shifts in how people manage work and well-being. Hybrid working arrangements, demanding professional schedules, and a heightened focus on mental health have made two- to three-day escapes an ideal way to reset.
Modern holidaymakers no longer define luxury by how far they fly, but by how easily they can fully disconnect from their daily routine.
Expectations around accommodation have also evolved. Hotel stays are no longer viewed merely as a place to sleep but as the main event itself. Travellers are actively seeking immersive experiences – whether that means waking up to an ocean view, enjoying bespoke spa therapies, exploring regional cuisine, or simply unwinding in a tranquil setting close to home.
Rather than replacing traditional holidays, staycations have established themselves as a permanent complement to modern life, ensuring Thais can rest, reconnect, and explore their own backyard all year round.