Inside All About Khon: Ayutthaya's Hidden Royal Mask Sanctuary

A journey to the All About Khon centre in Ayutthaya reveals the 8,000,000-baht royal revival, 22-layer masks and intricate stagecraft behind Thailand's most treasured dance drama.



Behind the heavy velvet curtains of the Thailand Cultural Centre, a single annual performance captivates the nation each year. For the casual spectator, the grandeur of the production leaves a lasting impression, but it also raises a question: how can one theatrical run justify twelve months of anticipation?

The answer is not found in the sprawl of Bangkok but in a quiet, modern sanctuary set among the paddy fields of Koh Kerd, in the Bang Pa-in district of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

Here stands the All About Khon learning centre, a multi-storey archive and knowledge hub that reveals the staggering artistry, logistics, and devotion required to keep Thailand's most prestigious performing art alive.

Stepping inside is a transformative experience. Far from a static collection of relics, the centre feels like a living testament to cultural resilience.

Wandering its exhibition floors, one grasps a remarkable truth: a single production is the result of hundreds of artisans, each executing centuries-old disciplines with painstaking precision. From the first thread spun on a handloom to the final brushstroke on a sacred mask, making a Khon costume is an uncompromising feat of endurance.

The royal catalyst of revival

To understand why the centre exists, one must understand the near-collapse and rebirth of Khon itself. Historically, this highly stylised masked dance drama was the artistic jewel of the Siamese court. But by the late twentieth century, changing tastes and the rise of modern media pushed the tradition to the brink of obscurity.