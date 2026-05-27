Phuket's Banana Beach Breaks Into the World's Top Ten — And Thailand Is Just Getting Started

A once-hidden cove on Phuket's coast has claimed sixth place in TripAdvisor's most coveted global beach rankings, cementing Thailand's reputation as one of the world's great coastal destinations.
There is a stretch of sand on Phuket's northwest coast that, not long ago, required a steep jungle trek through unmarked bush to reach. Today, Banana Beach sits at number six on the planet.
TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Beaches — a title reserved for fewer than one per cent of the platform's eight million global listings — recognises only those destinations that receive an extraordinary volume of exceptional reviews over a twelve-month period.
For a beach that was until recently little more than a local secret, the ranking represents a remarkable ascent.
What the Judges — and the Travellers — Actually Said
The 2026 awards are based on a comprehensive analysis of millions of traveller reviews submitted between late 2024 and late 2025, making them one of the most statistically robust measures of real visitor sentiment in the travel industry.
Banana Beach earned its place through consistent, high-volume praise centred on a simple but compelling proposition: the complete beach day.
TripAdvisor's editorial summary of the beach captures the breadth of its appeal succinctly — visitors can snorkel and dive around vibrant coral reefs, ride waves on a board, unwind with a beachside massage, and finish the day with food and drink by the water.
It is a formula that sounds straightforward, yet relatively few beaches in the world deliver all of it reliably and well.
The marine dimension is the beach's most distinctive asset. Situated approximately 45 metres from the shoreline lies an underwater cliff formation known locally as the "Blue Wall," which offers exceptional visibility and draws a diverse ecosystem of snappers, parrotfish and reef sharks.
TripAdvisor specifically highlights crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs with outstanding snorkelling as the beach's defining qualities — a description that places it firmly alongside the world's most celebrated dive and snorkel destinations.
From Secret to Destination
Part of Banana Beach's story is one of deliberate transformation. In recent years, the approach has been formalised: a large car park now replaces the old jungle entrance, modern toilet and shower facilities have been installed, and the beach now operates on a dual-ambience model — a beach club at one end offers numbered sunbeds and a lively atmosphere, whilst the original beachside restaurant at the southern end preserves the quieter, traditional Phuket character with local Thai seafood and bamboo seating.
The result is a beach that speaks to two distinct types of traveller without fully compromising on either. Families and those deterred by the old trek can now arrive with ease; those seeking the spirit of old Phuket can still find it.
It is precisely this capacity to serve a broad demographic — while retaining its natural marine integrity — that the TripAdvisor data appears to reward.
Visitors are advised to arrive before 10am during the high season (November to April) to enjoy the beach before commercial tour groups arrive and to come prepared with cash for the nominal parking and facilities fees.
The Global Competition: Where Banana Beach Stands
To appreciate the significance of sixth place, it helps to understand the company Banana Beach keeps. Topping the 2026 global list is Isla Pasion in Mexico, a private island near Cozumel reachable only by boat, praised for its pristine white sand, crystal-clear waters and marine life encounters.
In second place is Elafonissi Beach in Greece, celebrated for its remarkable pink sands, shallow turquoise lagoons and status as a protected nature reserve.
Third place goes to Balos Lagoon, also in Greece, admired for its turquoise waters and dramatic landscape. Fourth is Eagle Beach in Aruba, recognised as a watersports paradise with pristine white sand, whilst fifth place belongs to Praia da Falésia in Portugal, distinguished by its striking ochre cliffs and spectacular coastal views.
These are formidable rivals — beaches with global reputations, decades of accolades and, in several cases, unique geographic characteristics that are effectively impossible to replicate.
That a beach on Phuket's northwest coast has broken into this tier is a significant marker of Thailand's standing in the international travel landscape.
Asia's Coastal Contenders
Within Asia, Banana Beach is one of only two Southeast Asian beaches to appear in the 2026 global top eighteen, alongside Kelingking Beach in Indonesia's Nusa Penida, which ranked sixteenth and is renowned for its breathtaking cliff formations and blue-green waters.
The pairing underscores the growing international recognition of Southeast Asia as a region of genuine world-class coastal destinations — not merely affordable alternatives to European or Caribbean beaches, but destinations worthy of comparison on their own terms.
TripAdvisor's broader 2026 awards also highlighted Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, as a notable entry in the global list, reflecting the spread of strong performers across the Asia-Pacific region. Yet within Southeast Asia itself, Thailand remains the dominant presence.
Beyond Banana Beach: Thailand's Wider Coastal Offer
Banana Beach's global recognition is the headline, but it is far from the whole story. Thailand's coastline stretches across more than 3,200 kilometres and encompasses over 1,400 islands, offering a range of beach experiences that few countries in the world can match in either variety or quality.
Railay Beach in Krabi, accessible only by boat and framed by towering limestone karst formations, consistently draws praise from travellers and travel publications for scenery that is, by most accounts, unmatched elsewhere in Asia.
Maya Bay on the Phi Phi Islands, made famous internationally by the film The Beach and subsequently closed for ecological restoration, has reopened with strict environmental protections in place and remains one of the most photographed stretches of coastline in the world.
Further afield, Koh Lipe in the far south is frequently compared to the Maldives for the clarity and colour of its water, whilst the Similan Islands — a protected marine park in the Andaman Sea — are regarded by divers as among the finest sites in the entire region.
On the Gulf of Thailand side, Koh Tao's shallow reefs and abundant marine life have built an international reputation, particularly amongst those learning to dive.
Closer to home, the beaches of Koh Samui, including Chaweng and Lamai, offer the full spectrum of resort infrastructure alongside natural beauty.
What makes Thailand's coastal offer distinctive is not simply the number of options, but the range of experiences available within a relatively compact geography.
A traveller can move from the vibrant beach clubs of Patong to the near-total seclusion of the Similan Islands, or from the dramatic cliffs of Railay to the gentle family-friendly waters of Kata Beach, within the space of a short journey.
A Ranking Worth Heeding
Laurel Greatrix, chief communications officer at TripAdvisor, noted that the awards are designed to make it easier for travellers to decide where to go — drawing on the aggregated experience of millions of real trips rather than the judgement of any single editorial panel.
By that measure, Banana Beach's sixth-place finish is not a matter of opinion. It is the weight of evidence.
For travellers planning their next beach holiday, that evidence points clearly towards Thailand — and to a coastline with considerably more to offer than any single ranking can contain.
Reference: TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Beaches 2026. Rankings based on traveller reviews submitted between 30th November 2024 and 1st December 2025.
Source: www.thailand.go.th