Phuket's Banana Beach Breaks Into the World's Top Ten — And Thailand Is Just Getting Started

A once-hidden cove on Phuket's coast has claimed sixth place in TripAdvisor's most coveted global beach rankings, cementing Thailand's reputation as one of the world's great coastal destinations.

There is a stretch of sand on Phuket's northwest coast that, not long ago, required a steep jungle trek through unmarked bush to reach. Today, Banana Beach sits at number six on the planet.

TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Beaches — a title reserved for fewer than one per cent of the platform's eight million global listings — recognises only those destinations that receive an extraordinary volume of exceptional reviews over a twelve-month period.

For a beach that was until recently little more than a local secret, the ranking represents a remarkable ascent.

What the Judges — and the Travellers — Actually Said

The 2026 awards are based on a comprehensive analysis of millions of traveller reviews submitted between late 2024 and late 2025, making them one of the most statistically robust measures of real visitor sentiment in the travel industry.

Banana Beach earned its place through consistent, high-volume praise centred on a simple but compelling proposition: the complete beach day.

TripAdvisor's editorial summary of the beach captures the breadth of its appeal succinctly — visitors can snorkel and dive around vibrant coral reefs, ride waves on a board, unwind with a beachside massage, and finish the day with food and drink by the water.

It is a formula that sounds straightforward, yet relatively few beaches in the world deliver all of it reliably and well.

