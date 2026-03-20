Thai beach ratings name Koh Kradan, Bileh 5-star winners

Pollution Control Department has announced the results of its 2025 Beach Star environmental assessment, with Koh Kradan in Trang and Bileh Beach on Koh Hong in Krabi receiving the highest five-star rating.

Surin Warakitthamrong, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said the agency is continuing efforts to raise the environmental quality of Thailand’s tourist beaches to international standards through the Beach Star project, which serves as an important tool for assessing and improving beach environments nationwide.

The project has been carried out continuously since 2002. Over more than two decades, the department has developed the Beach Index as an indicator for measuring environmental quality at tourist beaches, especially in areas with strong tourism potential. The scheme has also relied on cooperation from central and regional agencies, as well as local administrative bodies, to improve beach management across the country.

For 2025, the department assessed 20 tourist beaches using five criteria:

the physical condition of the beach, pollution-related environmental quality, the condition and abundance of natural resources, environmental management, and tourism management.

The results showed that 10 beaches achieved ratings ranging from very good to excellent, or 4.5 to 5 stars. These beaches were described as having outstanding environmental quality, making them suitable for eco-tourism and capable of serving as models for sustainable beach management in Thailand.

The two beaches awarded five stars, the highest rating, were Bileh Beach on Koh Hong in Krabi and Koh Kradan Beach in Trang.