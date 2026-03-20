Thai beach ratings name Koh Kradan, Bileh 5-star winners

Pollution Control Department has announced the results of its 2025 Beach Star environmental assessment, with Koh Kradan in Trang and Bileh Beach on Koh Hong in Krabi receiving the highest five-star rating.
Surin Warakitthamrong, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said the agency is continuing efforts to raise the environmental quality of Thailand’s tourist beaches to international standards through the Beach Star project, which serves as an important tool for assessing and improving beach environments nationwide.
The project has been carried out continuously since 2002. Over more than two decades, the department has developed the Beach Index as an indicator for measuring environmental quality at tourist beaches, especially in areas with strong tourism potential. The scheme has also relied on cooperation from central and regional agencies, as well as local administrative bodies, to improve beach management across the country.
For 2025, the department assessed 20 tourist beaches using five criteria:
The results showed that 10 beaches achieved ratings ranging from very good to excellent, or 4.5 to 5 stars. These beaches were described as having outstanding environmental quality, making them suitable for eco-tourism and capable of serving as models for sustainable beach management in Thailand.
The two beaches awarded five stars, the highest rating, were Bileh Beach on Koh Hong in Krabi and Koh Kradan Beach in Trang.
Eight beaches received 4.5 stars, rated as very good. They were Maya Bay in Krabi, Khao Kalok Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chao Mai Beach in Trang, Laem Son Beach on Koh Adang in Satun, Koh Mai Phai Beach in Krabi, Laem Tanot Beach in Krabi, Sam Phraya Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Yong Ling Beach in Trang.
The department said the Beach Star assessment is an important mechanism for keeping tourist beaches clean, attractive and properly managed in support of sustainable tourism. It added that the scheme helps strengthen Thailand’s tourism competitiveness, generate income for the country and spread revenue to local communities.
The Pollution Control Department said it would continue improving the assessment system and raising environmental standards at tourist beaches, while also promoting cooperation with relevant agencies and the public to protect coastal resources and preserve Thailand’s beaches as high-quality tourism destinations.
In 2026, the department plans to open applications, or allow local authorities to nominate tourist beaches for participation in the Beach Star project, while tourists will also be invited to help assess beaches through a QR code.