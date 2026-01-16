From peaks to Phi Phi: five national parks to see in Thailand

East — Mu Ko Chang National Park (Trat)

Spanning more than 40 islands in the Gulf of Thailand, Mu Ko Chang is a remarkable marine and island park that offers tranquillity, adventure and vibrant coral gardens.

The main island, Ko Chang, boasts rugged mountain forests that give way to hidden coves and secluded beaches — ideal for exploratory hikes or simply unwinding by the sea. The park’s marine zones are renowned for snorkelling and diving, where colourful reefs thrive in crystal-clear waters.

On land, jungle trails wind through evergreen forest, and viewpoints such as Khao Salak Phet rise to heights of about 744 metres, providing breathtaking vistas.

The best weather for island activities is in the dry season from December to April, with sunshine, calm seas and minimal rain — making it an excellent period for beaches and boat trips.

West — Erawan National Park (Kanchanaburi)

Perhaps best known for the iconic Erawan Waterfall, this national park is a haven for waterfall lovers and forest explorers. The cascade’s seven tiers are accessible via well-maintained trails, with each level revealing emerald pools where visitors can swim and cool off.

The name “Erawan” refers to a three-headed elephant of Hindu mythology, reflected in the shape of the falls’ spouts.

Beyond the waterfalls, hiking routes take you through primary evergreen forest, with shaded pathways and lush undergrowth revealing glimpses of wildlife and colourful plant life.

The most favourable period to visit is from November to January, when the weather is cooler and drier and the waterfalls are pleasant to explore without heavy rain.

Central — Khao Yai National Park (Nakhon Ratchasima)

Khao Yai embodies the classic Thai wilderness experience and remains one of the country’s most beloved parks. Part of the Dong Phayayen–Khao Yai Forest Complex World Heritage Site, it protects a huge expanse of tropical forest teeming with biodiversity.

Wildlife sightings here are among the best in Thailand — elephants, gaur (Indian bison), gibbons and hornbills are just a few of the species that inhabit its forests.

The park’s network of trails and access roads open up a variety of experiences, from serene jungle walks to more challenging treks that reveal hidden waterfalls and lookout points. Popular attractions include Haew Narok and Haew Suwat waterfalls, the latter gaining fame from international films.

For those seeking adventure, night safaris and guided wildlife tours are highly recommended — offering a rare glimpse at nocturnal species under the cover of darkness.

The cool season from November to February offers clear skies and milder temperatures, ideal for trekking and wildlife watching.

South — Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park (Krabi)

This marine park is synonymous with postcard-perfect scenery: powder-white beaches, crystal waters and dramatic limestone karsts rising from the Andaman Sea.

Within the park, visitors can explore Maya Bay and its sheltered coral bays, snorkel around Ko Poda for vibrant underwater life, or relax on Hat Noppharat Thara, a long sandy beach fringed with casuarina trees.

The park’s islands also host geological wonders like Viking Cave, known for its ancient wall art and swiftlet nests, and The Three Islands (Talay Waek), where sandbars connect islands at low tide — a beautiful natural spectacle.

For nature enthusiasts, trails such as the Khao Ngon Nak Nature Trail offer elevated viewpoints over the archipelago, ideal for sunrise or sunset photography.

The best time to visit is generally from November to April, when the marine conditions are most stable with less rain, good visibility for diving and island activities.

Together, these five parks showcase the rich ecological and scenic diversity of Thailand — from misty mountain realms and jungle depths to pristine marine landscapes. Whether you’re seeking wildlife, waterfalls, trekking or beach adventures, Thailand’s national parks have something extraordinary to offer at every turn.