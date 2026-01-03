New Year crowds surge at national parks, topping 500,000 in two days; Khao Yai ranks No.1

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) reported a lively tourism atmosphere across national parks nationwide during the New Year holiday period (December 31, 2025 to January 1, 2026), with large numbers of visitors heading outdoors.

The DNP said a total of 500,187 people visited natural attractions during the two-day period, comprising 229,326 visitors on New Year’s Eve and 270,861 on New Year’s Day.

Although Thai visitors and vehicles were granted free entry during the New Year festival (December 31, 2025 to January 4, 2026), the DNP said 107 national parks were still able to collect certain service fees, generating a combined 13,572,446 baht in circulating income—highlighting continued interest in conservation-focused tourism.