DNP to seize lion that escaped and attacked two in Kanchanaburi

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has ordered the seizure of a lion that escaped from a social media influencer’s home and attacked a boy and a man in Kanchanaburi, a senior official said on Sunday.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), said Suchart had instructed the DNP to take legal action against the lion’s owner, seize the animal, and transfer it to a wildlife care centre.

On Saturday night, the lion belonging to Parinya Parkpoom, 32, escaped from his home and attacked a boy and a man before being recaptured. Parinya, a well-known influencer, had posted several video clips showing how he raised the lion.