Two injured by lion that escaped in Kanchanaburi

A boy and a man were attacked and injured by a lion that escaped from its cage at the home of a social media influencer in Kanchanaburi, who gained fame for posting video clips on how to raise a lion.

The Bor Ploy district chief, Surasit Chan-utha, said the attack occurred at around 9.40pm in Moo 8 village of Tambon Nong Koom.

Surasit said he received a report from the village head, Surat Jaemsee, that the two victims had been rushed to the army hospital at Surasee Fort in Tambon Lad Ya following the attack.

The district chief said the 11-year-old boy was seriously injured after being pawed and bitten by the lion. His right hip was severely wounded, and he remains in hospital.