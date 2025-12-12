Khao Yai tops national park visits with 2.14 million tourists 

Thailand’s national parks are gearing up for a surge in visitors over the cool season and New Year holidays, with Khao Yai National Park confirmed as the country’s most-visited park in fiscal year 2025, attracting 2.14 million tourists.

On December 12, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to fully prepare for an influx of Thai and foreign visitors over the winter and New Year 2026 period.

He instructed the department to put tourist safety first, while driving a “Zero Food Waste” policy as part of efforts to promote sustainable, internationally recognised tourism standards in protected areas.

Safety, rescue and crowd control stepped up

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, said the agency has moved quickly to implement the minister’s orders, strengthening safety measures on multiple fronts:

boosting ranger and staff numbers

improving infrastructure and basic facilities

tightening environmental management

Every national park will operate a “New Year Tourist Service and Rescue Centre”, with rangers and rescue teams stationed at high-risk points, equipped with modern life-saving gear and efficient patient transfer systems to support the emergency medical network.

Authorities will strictly enforce traffic discipline, manage vehicle flows to prevent congestion, install warning signs, lighting and railings at cliff edges and steep slopes, and post staff at hazardous spots.