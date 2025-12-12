Khao Yai tops national park visits with 2.14 million tourists 

Thailand’s national parks are gearing up for a surge in visitors over the cool season and New Year holidays, with Khao Yai National Park confirmed as the country’s most-visited park in fiscal year 2025, attracting 2.14 million tourists.
On December 12, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to fully prepare for an influx of Thai and foreign visitors over the winter and New Year 2026 period.
He instructed the department to put tourist safety first, while driving a “Zero Food Waste” policy as part of efforts to promote sustainable, internationally recognised tourism standards in protected areas.
Safety, rescue and crowd control stepped up
Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, said the agency has moved quickly to implement the minister’s orders, strengthening safety measures on multiple fronts:
Every national park will operate a “New Year Tourist Service and Rescue Centre”, with rangers and rescue teams stationed at high-risk points, equipped with modern life-saving gear and efficient patient transfer systems to support the emergency medical network.
Authorities will strictly enforce traffic discipline, manage vehicle flows to prevent congestion, install warning signs, lighting and railings at cliff edges and steep slopes, and post staff at hazardous spots.
Cleaning teams for toilets, campsites, bungalows and utilities are being intensified, with rest stops and free drinking water stations prepared. Information centres with foreign-language-speaking staff will be set up to assist international visitors, while tourist numbers will be controlled in line with each park’s carrying capacity.
Zero waste and strict conservation rules
Atthaphon said the department remains focused on balancing tourism with conservation through strict environmental measures, including:
Tourists are also asked to:
In marine parks, visitors are banned from using sunscreens containing chemicals harmful to marine life, especially coral reefs.
Trails and nature routes nationwide
Thanks to their rich natural beauty, many national parks now offer upgraded nature trails, including:
North: Doi Phu Kha (Nan); Kew Mae Pan – Doi Inthanon National Park (Chiang Mai); Phu Soi Dao (Uttaradit); Phu Chi Fa National Park (Chiang Rai)
Central/East: Khao Yai National Park (Nakhon Nayok, Saraburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri)
Central/West: Khao Mokochu – Mae Wong National Park (Kamphaeng Phet/Nakhon Sawan); Khao Yen/Khao Khanun – Khlong Wang Chao National Park (Kamphaeng Phet/Tak)
Marine sites: Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park (Krabi); Mu Ko Surin–Similan National Parks (Phangnga); Tarutao National Park (Satun); Khao Laem Ya–Mu Ko Samet National Park (Rayong)
Top 5 national parks by visitors in FY2025
In fiscal year 2025, Thailand’s national parks welcomed a total of 19,332,396 visitors, generating more than 2.208 billion baht in revenue. The top five parks by visitor numbers were:
Atthaphon said the department is ready to welcome all visitors with the highest standards of service in terms of safety, convenience and environmental protection.
He called on tourists to strictly follow park rules to ensure their own safety and to help preserve natural resources for future generations. In case of emergencies, visitors can seek help directly from park officials or call the Department of National Parks hotline 1362, available 24 hours a day.