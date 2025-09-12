National Parks Department orders urgent safety improvements at Safari World after lion attack

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced on Thursday that following the tragic lion attack at Safari World, the department had carried out a thorough review of animal welfare in the zoo’s enclosures.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, Director-General of the DNP, said that the five lions involved in the attack—two males and three females—have been confined in temporary enclosures, separated by sex, for behavioural observation and adjustment.

He further revealed that the investigation found that the overall animal welfare in the enclosures, both for lions and tigers, was below 80% of the required standards, with serious safety concerns. Consequently, the department has imposed a 30-day deadline for Safari World to address the following issues:

1. Infrastructure and Enclosures

The fences, made up of two 3-metre high barriers, were found to be damaged in several spots. The DNP has ordered repairs to strengthen the barriers, raise their height consistently, and reinforce the lower part to prevent the animals from digging and escaping. Weeds near the fence must also be cleared to make maintenance easier and prevent climbing.