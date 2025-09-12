National Parks Department orders urgent safety improvements at Safari World after lion attack

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced on Thursday that following the tragic lion attack at Safari World, the department had carried out a thorough review of animal welfare in the zoo’s enclosures.
Atthapol Charoenchansa, Director-General of the DNP, said that the five lions involved in the attack—two males and three females—have been confined in temporary enclosures, separated by sex, for behavioural observation and adjustment.
He further revealed that the investigation found that the overall animal welfare in the enclosures, both for lions and tigers, was below 80% of the required standards, with serious safety concerns. Consequently, the department has imposed a 30-day deadline for Safari World to address the following issues:
1. Infrastructure and Enclosures
The fences, made up of two 3-metre high barriers, were found to be damaged in several spots. The DNP has ordered repairs to strengthen the barriers, raise their height consistently, and reinforce the lower part to prevent the animals from digging and escaping. Weeds near the fence must also be cleared to make maintenance easier and prevent climbing.
2. Warning Signage
The English-language warning signs were deemed insufficiently strict. The DNP has ordered that additional signs be installed, with emergency contact numbers included.
3. Security Measures
Areas with poor visibility must have additional CCTV installed, and security personnel should be stationed at entry and exit points of the enclosures to quickly respond to emergencies.
4. Staff Vehicles and Equipment
Vehicles used to manage animals should be fitted with reinforced metal grilles to protect the windows, and staff should be equipped with self-defence tools such as stun guns or high-pressure water hoses. Additionally, each vehicle should have two staff members working in tandem as part of a "Buddy System" for mutual support.
5. Animal Welfare
Several issues were found with the lions' enclosures, including stagnant water, slippery floors, inadequate lighting, and poor ventilation. Some of the cubs were also found to have skin infections, likely caused by moisture and unsanitary conditions.
The DNP has instructed Safari World to shut down the Safari Park area, where dangerous animals are housed, until further notice. The park is required to review and improve its emergency response plans and train staff on the revised procedures. Safari World must resolve the 23 identified safety issues within 30 days to resume operations.