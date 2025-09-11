DNP to confine 5 lions that killed zookeeper at Safari World for behavioural adjustment

Atthapol Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), addressed the tragic incident where five lions attacked and killed a zookeeper at Safari World’s open zoo in Bangkok on Wednesday.
He explained that today (September 11), the department would send officers to inspect the entire zoo, including the strength of cages, visitor services, animal control equipment, and emergency response units. He noted that it took a considerable amount of time for help to reach the scene, and that better measures should be in place, especially for the safety of staff.
Atthapol further commented that the wild animal zones would remain closed until the zoo is deemed ready. This includes ensuring proper animal care, establishing emergency plans, and providing first aid training. These measures must be thoroughly rehearsed before reopening. Additionally, the department will inspect whether proper documentation is in place for wildlife ownership, including dangerous animals, and ensure that their health and care standards are met.
Currently, there are 620 lions registered with the DNP, with 85 owners, including 10 zoos and the rest private breeders and establishments. The DNP has ordered inspections nationwide, especially for private owners, ensuring that lions are housed in appropriate cages. Failure to comply will result in the confiscation of the animals.
Atthapol also explained that the lions were fed regularly, and it is believed that the attack was driven by the animals’ instincts. The victim was attacked on the neck from behind, and the other lions joined in, dragging the keeper around the vehicle.
“The most important thing is that the five lions involved will be confined and undergo behavioural adjustment. They have exhibited dangerous behaviour towards humans, and without intervention, this behaviour could become habitual,” Atthapol stated.
He added that the incident likely stemmed from the zookeeper’s negligence, as they should not have left the vehicle, as it is inherently dangerous. Even the DNP attempts to keep wildlife, such as elephants and other dangerous animals, at a safe distance to prevent the triggering of their predatory instincts.
In a separate statement, Safari World announced that its Safari Park and Marine Park remain open as usual, with only the Predator Zone (Lion/Tiger) temporarily closed for maintenance and additional animal safety measures.