DNP to confine 5 lions that killed zookeeper at Safari World for behavioural adjustment

Currently, there are 620 lions registered with the DNP, with 85 owners, including 10 zoos and the rest private breeders and establishments. The DNP has ordered inspections nationwide, especially for private owners, ensuring that lions are housed in appropriate cages. Failure to comply will result in the confiscation of the animals.

Atthapol also explained that the lions were fed regularly, and it is believed that the attack was driven by the animals’ instincts. The victim was attacked on the neck from behind, and the other lions joined in, dragging the keeper around the vehicle.

“The most important thing is that the five lions involved will be confined and undergo behavioural adjustment. They have exhibited dangerous behaviour towards humans, and without intervention, this behaviour could become habitual,” Atthapol stated.

He added that the incident likely stemmed from the zookeeper’s negligence, as they should not have left the vehicle, as it is inherently dangerous. Even the DNP attempts to keep wildlife, such as elephants and other dangerous animals, at a safe distance to prevent the triggering of their predatory instincts.

In a separate statement, Safari World announced that its Safari Park and Marine Park remain open as usual, with only the Predator Zone (Lion/Tiger) temporarily closed for maintenance and additional animal safety measures.