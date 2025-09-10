Zookeeper fatally mauled by lions at Bangkok zoo

“A lot of people saw what was happening but didn’t know how to help,” Thawatchai said. “At first, they thought the lion might be familiar with the staff member, possibly the one who raised it. People assumed the lion was trying to greet the keeper, so no one intervened. The lions continued attacking for about 15 minutes.”

Recent reports confirm that the zoo staff member was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, but tragically passed away from the injuries sustained during the attack.

Authorities, including Khan Na Yao Police Station, National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, and other relevant officials, have launched an investigation into the incident.

Pol Col Niruchpol Yothamat, head of Khan Na Yao Police Station, found that the staff member had entered the lion enclosure to feed the animals without following the zoo’s safety protocols, which ultimately led to the fatal mauling.



