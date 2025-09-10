Zookeeper fatally mauled by lions at Bangkok zoo

Col Dr Thawatchai Kanjanarin, a former lecturer and surgeon at Phra Mongkutklao Hospital, reported that on Wednesday (September 10), around 11am, a zookeeper was fatally attacked by lions at a well-known zoo in Bangkok. The incident occurred while the zookeeper was disembarking from a vehicle.
According to Thawatchai, the zookeeper had just gotten out of the vehicle and turned his back when a lion, approximately 10 metres away, slowly approached and pounced on him from behind. The animal dragged the zookeeper to the ground and began biting him. Shortly after, three to four other lions joined in, mauling the zookeeper severely.
The attack took place during peak hours when many tourists, both Thai and foreign, were visiting the zoo. Witnesses nearby immediately tried to help by honking their car horns and shouting for assistance in an effort to get the lions to release their victim.
The attack occurred in the designated lion exhibit area, which has large fences allowing vehicles to enter. The area is open to visitors who can drive through but are explicitly warned by signs to keep their windows closed and remain in their vehicles. Zoo staff typically patrol the area for safety, and there are also scheduled lion-feeding shows.
“A lot of people saw what was happening but didn’t know how to help,” Thawatchai said. “At first, they thought the lion might be familiar with the staff member, possibly the one who raised it. People assumed the lion was trying to greet the keeper, so no one intervened. The lions continued attacking for about 15 minutes.”
Recent reports confirm that the zoo staff member was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, but tragically passed away from the injuries sustained during the attack.
Authorities, including Khan Na Yao Police Station, National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, and other relevant officials, have launched an investigation into the incident.
Pol Col Niruchpol Yothamat, head of Khan Na Yao Police Station, found that the staff member had entered the lion enclosure to feed the animals without following the zoo’s safety protocols, which ultimately led to the fatal mauling.