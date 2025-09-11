Safari World vows urgent safety review after zookeeper killed in lion attack

Safari World Public Company Limited issued a statement on September 10 following the death of a 58‑year‑old zookeeper who was attacked by a lion at the open zoo in Bangkok.

“In light of the recent accident involving a staff member in the lion zone, the employee sustained severe injuries and later passed away. The company expresses its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and will provide full support and assistance to them,” the statement read.

Investigations confirmed that all lions and other animals are in normal condition and are closely monitored by expert teams.