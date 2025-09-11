Safari World vows urgent safety review after zookeeper killed in lion attack

Safari World Public Company Limited issued a statement on September 10 following the death of a 58‑year‑old zookeeper who was attacked by a lion at the open zoo in Bangkok.
“In light of the recent accident involving a staff member in the lion zone, the employee sustained severe injuries and later passed away. The company expresses its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and will provide full support and assistance to them,” the statement read.
Investigations confirmed that all lions and other animals are in normal condition and are closely monitored by expert teams.
The company emphasised that in over 40 years of operation, no similar incidents have occurred. Safari World underlined its highest priority is the safety of both visitors and staff, reminding everyone not to leave vehicles during open‑zoo tours, particularly in areas housing dangerous animals.
Safari World confirmed it will urgently review and strengthen safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
The attack, which took place in front of tourists on Wednesday, has raised public concern over animal safety and the zoo’s operational procedures. Police are fast‑tracking an investigation after video footage of the incident circulated widely on social media.