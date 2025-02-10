Pattaya residents alarmed as pet lions roar through the night

Concerns over the late-night roaring of pet lions prompted an inspection at the Pattaya home of a Sri Lankan businessman.
Officers visited the property in Soi Phra Tamnak 5 on Monday to check if the animals had been microchipped and to assess their living conditions.
The inspection, conducted around 3.30pm, was led by Sadudee Punpugdee, director of the Wild Fauna and Flora Protection Division, along with officials from the Protected Area Regional Office 2 (Sri Racha), tourist police, Chonburi immigration police, Pattaya police, and other relevant agencies.
The owner, Divarun Vaikunda Nadar, 54, a Sri Lankan national, cooperated with officials.
Sadudee confirmed that the lions’ microchips matched their registration details. He also said that Nader has been informed of the resident’s concerns and has agreed to relocate the lions to a new property within a week.
Before the move, officials will inspect the new location to ensure it meets safety standards and is sufficiently distant from residential areas. If deemed unsuitable, the lions will be transferred to the Protected Area Regional Office 2 (Sri Racha) for safekeeping, where Nadar will be permitted to visit them.
The Wildlife Conservation Bureau is currently working to tighten regulations on lion ownership, ensuring that these animals are housed in appropriate environments. The import of lions for breeding has been halted to curb further trade.
Sadudee also warned that anyone considering the ownership of lions must have enough space for the animal, ensure public safety and consult with neighbours first