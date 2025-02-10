Pattaya residents alarmed as pet lions roar through the night

Before the move, officials will inspect the new location to ensure it meets safety standards and is sufficiently distant from residential areas. If deemed unsuitable, the lions will be transferred to the Protected Area Regional Office 2 (Sri Racha) for safekeeping, where Nadar will be permitted to visit them.

The Wildlife Conservation Bureau is currently working to tighten regulations on lion ownership, ensuring that these animals are housed in appropriate environments. The import of lions for breeding has been halted to curb further trade.

Sadudee also warned that anyone considering the ownership of lions must have enough space for the animal, ensure public safety and consult with neighbours first