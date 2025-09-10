Safari zone in Bangkok temporarily closed after lion attack kills staff member

The attack, which occurred in front of tourists, has raised concerns about animal safety and the zoo's operational procedures. Police are accelerating their investigation after video footage of the incident spread widely on social media.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, DNP's director-general, stated that staff had been sent immediately to inspect the area. The incident took place in the drive-thru zone, which allows tourists to view animals from their vehicles.

Authorities are still investigating the lion’s care and habitat suitability, but there is no clear answer as to why the lions attacked the staff member, leading to their death, he explained.

Lions are classified as controlled wildlife under Thai law, meaning their owners must adhere to strict regulations to ensure safety. Thailand currently has 37 registered lion owners, with a total of 223 lions. In Bangkok alone, there are four registered owners, holding 39 lions.

Atthapol added that violators could face up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. He emphasized that all animal owners must comply with the law to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of both staff and visitors.