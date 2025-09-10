Safari zone in Bangkok temporarily closed after lion attack kills staff member

The attack, which occurred in front of tourists, has raised concerns about animal safety and the zoo's operational procedures. Police are accelerating their investigation after video footage of the incident spread widely on social media.
Atthapol Charoenchansa, DNP's director-general, stated that staff had been sent immediately to inspect the area. The incident took place in the drive-thru zone, which allows tourists to view animals from their vehicles.
Authorities are still investigating the lion’s care and habitat suitability, but there is no clear answer as to why the lions attacked the staff member, leading to their death, he explained.
Lions are classified as controlled wildlife under Thai law, meaning their owners must adhere to strict regulations to ensure safety. Thailand currently has 37 registered lion owners, with a total of 223 lions. In Bangkok alone, there are four registered owners, holding 39 lions.
Atthapol added that violators could face up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. He emphasized that all animal owners must comply with the law to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of both staff and visitors.
Witnesses recount moment of attack, highlight no-exit vehicle policy
A Safari World staff member at the scene of the attack explained that the victim had entered the lion’s cage area to attend to something when the incident occurred. After hearing the car horn, he rushed to help, but the details of the attack are still unclear.
The staff member also emphasized the zoo's strict rule prohibiting anyone from leaving their vehicle in the safari zone, whether they are employees or visitors. He added that this rule is reviewed daily because of the dangerous nature of the animals.
"The zoo has operated for 40 years without an incident like this. The lions involved in the attack are five of the 32 lions at the zoo, all of which are licensed and registered," the staff member said.
“We have tens of thousands of animals, with lions of various breeds, most of which are native to Africa. Each lion has a name, and the incident will be further investigated to determine what happened.”
Pol Col Niruchphon Yothamat, the superintendent of Khannayao Police Station, stated that the victim, a veteran employee with nearly 30 years of experience, was responsible for managing dangerous animals.
Initial findings suggest that the safari zone had two staff members assigned as buddies. The vehicle's door was left open at the time of the attack, with shoes found nearby.
"Normally, he would stay in the vehicle, and the lion would move away once the engine was started, but in this case, the vehicle's door was still open," he said.