Moo Deng Turns One: US Embassy Sends Gift as Thai Zoo Plans Free Entry Bash

Moo Deng, the adorable pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, is set to celebrate her first birthday on July 10, and she's already receiving international recognition.

The US Embassy in Bangkok, on Friday, sent a special birthday gift: a hippopotamus plush toy named "Sammy," symbolising well wishes from the United States as it marks its own Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Khao Kheow Open Zoo is pulling out all the stops for their global celebrity. Director Narongwit Chodchoy announced that a four-day "Moo Deng's 1st Birthday" festival will be held from July 10 to 13, 2025, at the hippo exhibit in Chonburi province.

The best part? Children will enjoy free entry throughout the event (for those under 135 cm tall or aged 12 and under).

