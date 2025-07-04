Moo Deng Turns One: US Embassy Sends Gift as Thai Zoo Plans Free Entry Bash

Moo Deng, the adorable pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, is set to celebrate her first birthday on July 10, and she's already receiving international recognition.
The US Embassy in Bangkok, on Friday, sent a special birthday gift: a hippopotamus plush toy named "Sammy," symbolising well wishes from the United States as it marks its own Independence Day.
Meanwhile, Khao Kheow Open Zoo is pulling out all the stops for their global celebrity. Director Narongwit Chodchoy announced that a four-day "Moo Deng's 1st Birthday" festival will be held from July 10 to 13, 2025, at the hippo exhibit in Chonburi province.
The best part? Children will enjoy free entry throughout the event (for those under 135 cm tall or aged 12 and under).
"Moo Deng, with her playful, vibrant, and friendly character, has truly captured hearts worldwide," said Narongwit. "This event is not just to celebrate her birthday but also to create a joyful space for families to make wonderful memories in a natural, animal-friendly environment."
Celebration Highlights:
The festivities kick off on July 10, Moo Deng's actual birthday, with a grand ceremony featuring a giant birthday cake for the little hippo, cheered on by her devoted fans.
Visitors can also look forward to a Meet & Greet with popular animal-loving celebrities like "Captain," "P' Benz," "P' Tod," and "P' Nick," alongside famous animal influencers "Joob Meng" from Japan and Friends and Gluta Story pages.
An exclusive auction of Moo Deng memorabilia, featuring one-of-a-kind items, will also take place, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to support animal care at the zoo.
Throughout the four-day celebration, attendees can explore the "Moo Deng in Every Moment" exhibition and photo gallery, showcasing her growth and the heartwarming stories behind her popularity.
A lively mascot parade will bring colour and laughter across the zoo grounds.
Fans can also purchase special licensed Moo Deng merchandise and souvenirs, including plush toys, T-shirts, bags, hats, and other collectibles.
For the younger visitors, a dedicated kids' and family activity corner will offer colouring, drawing, play-dough modelling, and adorable animal matching games.
For further details, please call 038-318-444 ext. 213.