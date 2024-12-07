Pygmy hippo Moo Deng among NY Times’ Most Stylish People of 2024

Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, has been included in the list of “63 Most Stylish People of 2024” published by the New York Times website on Thursday.

“Style manifested in many forms over the last 12 months, as well as in many places: on the campaign trail and red carpets, at stadiums and zoos,” the NYT’s Styles Desk said.

“The 63 names on this list, which are arranged in no particular order, emerged as those that may come to mind when asked to picture 2024.”

The NYT said of Moo Deng, “She bit. She screamed. She conquered hearts the world over,” before linking to one of its articles titled “A Pygmy Hippo Is Stealing Hearts (and Biting Zookeepers)”.

Moo Deng has united the internet while following a familiar path to stardom, the article said.

It quoted Hoda Kotb, a co-anchor on the “Today” show, as saying that Moo Deng is “the hottest, hottest new It girl on the planet. She’s redefining beauty standards: She’s got chubby pink cheeks, [and] a distinct potato shape.”