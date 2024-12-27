Moo Deng’s family expands with a new birth in the US

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2024

Thailand's beloved baby pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng got a niece, who was born in the US, according to the “Kha Moo [pork leg] and the gang” Facebook page on Friday.

This remark came after Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia celebrated its newborn  pygmy hippo on Thursday. The baby hippo, a female who has not yet been named, was born to parents Corwin and Iris on December 9.

To join in congratulating, the Kha Moo and the gang posted images of a newborn pygmy hippo on its Facebook page with a message “A new calf from Moo Deng’s cousin was born. Welcome to the world, little one.” 

The page then posted a message in the comment section, explaining that Corwin, the newborn’s father, is son of Nile/Nzima, a pygmy hippo in Singapore Zoo who is the younger brother of Moo Deng’s mother, Jona.

“If we count their relatives, Moo Deng is a cousin of Corwin, and the little girl is Moo Deng's niece,” the page said.

 

