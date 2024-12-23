Top Social Media Trends in Thailand for 2024

1. The “Moo Deng” Phenomenon (205,730,852 engagements)

The adorable pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo became an online sensation, charming netizens with playful antics. “Moo Deng” inspired a viral hashtag, cementing its status as a beloved figure both locally and globally.

2. Olympic Spirit (172,629,883 engagements)

Thai pride surged during the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, highlighted by Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit’s taekwondo gold medal. Social media buzzed with updates and celebrations of this historic achievement.

3. Butter Bear (137,341,660 engagements)

The lovable mascot won hearts with its cheerful energy and professional dance moves. Its debut fan meeting concert elevated Butter Bear from brand mascot to entertainment icon.