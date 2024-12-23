Top Social Media Trends in Thailand for 2024

1. The “Moo Deng” Phenomenon (205,730,852 engagements)
The adorable pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo became an online sensation, charming netizens with playful antics. “Moo Deng” inspired a viral hashtag, cementing its status as a beloved figure both locally and globally.
2. Olympic Spirit (172,629,883 engagements)
Thai pride surged during the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, highlighted by Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit’s taekwondo gold medal. Social media buzzed with updates and celebrations of this historic achievement.
3. Butter Bear (137,341,660 engagements)
The lovable mascot won hearts with its cheerful energy and professional dance moves. Its debut fan meeting concert elevated Butter Bear from brand mascot to entertainment icon.
4. T-Pop Trend: BUS, Because of You I Shine (114,753,196 engagements)
The rising T-Pop group BUS captured fans’ hearts with their unique music and relatable lyrics, driving their popularity and solidifying their place in Thailand’s growing music scene.
5. Northern Thailand Flood Crisis (109,150,917 engagements)
Severe floods devastated communities, homes, and farmlands, spurring widespread support on social media. Donations and volunteer efforts showcased the power of online platforms in rallying aid during crises.
6. The iCon Group Controversy (108,937,785 engagements)
This case gained traction after victims filed complaints involving prominent figures. The ongoing legal developments kept the public engaged, sparking widespread discussion.
7. Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s Appointment as Prime Minister (107,715,694 engagements)
As Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister and the daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s appointment drew intense scrutiny and debate over her governance and policies.
8. Lisa (96,994,809 engagements)
Global superstar Lisa shone brightly in 2024, with the hit song “Rockstar” and her performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Events like her Asia fan meetup further cemented her global influence.
9. Miss Universe 2024 (81,432,248 engagements)
The pageant captivated audiences worldwide, celebrating Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Teilvik as the winner. Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri impressed with her charm and secured 3rd runner-up.
10. School Bus Fire Incident (41,159,550 engagements)
The tragic bus fire in Uthai Thani, involving students from Wat Khao Prayasangharam School, shocked the nation. The incident underscored the need for improved public transportation safety measures.