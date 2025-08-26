Police Summon Foreign Tourists for Alleged Zoo Trespass

Police have summoned a group of foreign tourists for questioning after they allegedly trespassed at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.

The move follows a police report filed by zoo officials on 15 August.

In a public statement, the zoo confirmed it had taken legal action against the individuals.

"This act violates our regulations and poses a safety risk to both the individuals and the animals," the statement read.

A police summons was issued on 22 August, requiring the individuals to report for formal charges on 1 September.

In addition to the legal proceedings, the zoo announced it has established a committee to investigate the security breach and implement new measures to prevent similar incidents.

"Khao Kheow Open Zoo is not complacent," the statement continued, "and we will provide continuous updates as the legal process unfolds." The zoo also thanked the public for their concern and support.

