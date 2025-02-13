Bangkok\'s digital art zoo offers unique experience for all ages

Mahanakhon Oasis celebrates nature and wildlife through nine sensory zones, blending digital art with biodiversity. The zones are:

The Horizon: Witness the city skyline transform into a tranquil natural landscape, highlighting the harmony between the urban and natural worlds.

The Winged Oasis: Enjoy a serene escape with visuals of winged creatures and refreshing scents.

The Floral Oasis: Explore the connection between winged creatures and flourishing flowers, showcasing the natural cycle of life.

The Reflection Oasis: Interact with Moo Deng and a playful red panda in a whimsical digital boat ride.

Spirit Animals Oasis: Colour animals like elephants, capybaras, giraffes, peacocks and the adorable Moo Deng, and then bring them to life with a wall projector.

Predators Habitat: Discover formidable predators and their crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance.

The Aqua Oasis: Explore the habitats of aquatic creatures and mammals and watch them come alive through interactive “awakening” experiences.

Oasis Walkway: Stroll along a glowing, nature-inspired trail that symbolises the flow of life.

The Night Oasis: Observe nocturnal creatures, including Moo Deng, gracefully floating on water under a moonlit sky.

Tickets are 1,000 baht per person for daytime entry (10am-3.30pm) and 1,200 baht per person for evening entry (4pm-6.30pm).