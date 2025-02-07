Bangkok’s first digital art zoo offers visitors a sensory journey through the wild

Bangkok’s first digital art zoo, “Mahanakhon Oasis”, opened on Friday at Mahanakhon SkyVerse, a futuristic space on the fourth floor of King Power Mahanakhon building.
The star attraction is Moo Deng, the beloved pygmy hippopotamus from Khao Kheow Open Zoo, brought to life through captivating digital art.
“Mahanakhon Oasis” is Thailand’s first immersive art zoo in the heart of the capital. Powered by digital virtual reality technology from House of Illumination, it celebrates nature and wildlife through nine sensory zones, blending digital art with biodiversity. The zones are:
The Horizon: Witness the city skyline transform into a tranquil natural landscape, highlighting the harmony between the urban and natural worlds.
The Winged Oasis: Enjoy a serene escape with visuals of winged creatures and refreshing scents.
The Floral Oasis: Explore the connection between winged creatures and flourishing flowers, showcasing the natural cycle of life.
The Reflection Oasis: Interact with Moo Dengg and a playful red panda in a whimsical digital boat ride.
Spirit Animals Oasis: Colour animals like elephants, capybaras, giraffes, peacocks and the adorable Moo Deng, and then bring them to life with a wall projector.
Predators Habitat: Discover formidable predators and their crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance
The Aqua Oasis: Explore the habitats of aquatic creatures and mammals and watch them come alive through interactive “awakening” experiences.
Oasis Walkway: Stroll along a glowing, nature-inspired trail that symbolises the flow of life.
The Night Oasis: Observe nocturnal creatures, including Moo Deng, gracefully floating on water under a moonlit sky.
Tickets are 1,000 baht per person for daytime entry (10am-3.30pm) and 1,200 baht per person for evening entry (4pm-6.30pm).