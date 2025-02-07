Bangkok’s first digital art zoo offers visitors a sensory journey through the wild

Bangkok’s first digital art zoo, “Mahanakhon Oasis”, opened on Friday at Mahanakhon SkyVerse, a futuristic space on the fourth floor of King Power Mahanakhon building.

The star attraction is Moo Deng, the beloved pygmy hippopotamus from Khao Kheow Open Zoo, brought to life through captivating digital art.

“Mahanakhon Oasis” is Thailand’s first immersive art zoo in the heart of the capital. Powered by digital virtual reality technology from House of Illumination, it celebrates nature and wildlife through nine sensory zones, blending digital art with biodiversity. The zones are: