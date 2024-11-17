BSRC, GISTDA, and Zoo Organization unite to boost biodiversity via geotech

This collaboration will lead to the application of space and geoinformatics technology in wildlife management for conservation and biodiversity preservation. A notable project, “Bio-Conservation: A Mission for Biodiversity” will soon be launched, focusing on the sustainable reintroduction of the Great Hornbill into its natural habitat.

The Great Hornbill, a critically endangered bird species in Thailand, has been bred at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sriracha, Chonburi Province, and is now being released into conservation areas in northern Thailand. GISTDA has developed small GPS tracking devices that are attached to the hornbills before their release, allowing for their monitoring in the wild.