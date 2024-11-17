BSRC, GISTDA, and Zoo Organization unite to boost biodiversity via geotech

This strategic partnership aims to leverage advanced space and geoinformatics technology to protect endangered wildlife and promote biodiversity conservation. The event took place during Thailand Space Week 2024 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani on November 7.
This collaboration will lead to the application of space and geoinformatics technology in wildlife management for conservation and biodiversity preservation. A notable project, “Bio-Conservation: A Mission for Biodiversity” will soon be launched, focusing on the sustainable reintroduction of the Great Hornbill into its natural habitat.
The Great Hornbill, a critically endangered bird species in Thailand, has been bred at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sriracha, Chonburi Province, and is now being released into conservation areas in northern Thailand. GISTDA has developed small GPS tracking devices that are attached to the hornbills before their release, allowing for their monitoring in the wild.
Aligned with BSRC's vision to “shape a sustainable future with premier energy through innovative solutions”, the company is committed to advancing sustainability across all aspects, with a particular focus on environmental stewardship and biodiversity. The Great Hornbill symbolizes BSRC's dedication to creating a vibrant natural world and a sustainable future for generations to come.