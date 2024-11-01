Adorable Moo Deng to lead Thailand’s soft power push on global stage

At an event to launch the “Thai Cultural Content for Soft Power Presented by Moo Deng” project, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said she hopes to harness Moo Deng’s widespread appeal to highlight Thailand’s unique cultural heritage and creative industries.

“By using soft power, we can transform Thailand’s cultural capital into economic capital,” Sudawan said. “Moo Deng’s global appeal presents a valuable opportunity to promote Thai culture and attract international visitors.”

The event was held on Thursday at Chonburi’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

The project will focus on:

Preserving Thai culture: Protecting and promoting traditional arts, crafts and cultural practices

Developing creative industries: Fostering a thriving creative economy through innovation and entrepreneurship

Enhancing global image: Positioning Thailand as a culturally rich and dynamic nation.

The Culture Ministry, in collaboration with the Zoological Park Organisation, will organise various cultural activities featuring Moo Deng, especially during festivals like Loy Krathong and Songkran.

The adorable three-month-old Moo Deng has become a sensation both in Thailand and overseas, and the Culture Ministry hopes to use her popularity to strengthen Thai soft power and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

