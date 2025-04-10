ASEAN Ministers issue statement on Trump tariffs, favour dialogue

The meeting resulted in a joint statement comprising eight key points outlining ASEAN’s stance on former President Trump’s policy. These include: emphasizing cooperation between ASEAN and the US; expressing ASEAN’s concern over the US’s reciprocal tariff measures; supporting multilateral negotiations; committing to engage in dialogue with the US; prioritizing the protection of ASEAN’s interests; affirming ASEAN’s readiness to work with the US to drive economic growth; establishing the ASEAN Geoeconomics Task Force to monitor, assess, and propose policies to respond to and capitalize on US economic strategies for maximum benefit to ASEAN; and promoting public-private collaboration.

As for Trump’s decision to delay the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on countries with trade surpluses with the US by 90 days, this postponement allows all countries time to prepare and negotiate with the US.

Pichai stated that, in Thailand’s case, he had already been in contact with Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative (USTR), since December last year regarding this matter.

The USTR has since agreed to engage in discussions with Thailand, expected to take place within this month, with both sides currently coordinating the meeting date. He confirmed that the issues Thailand plans to bring to the table align with what the US is seeking, based on the five measures previously announced by the Thai government—though he noted that specific details cannot yet be disclosed.

The United States is ASEAN’s second-largest trading partner after China, with a total trade value in 2024 estimated at approximately US$476.8 billion.

ASEAN’s top five exports to the US include rubber and rubber products, footwear, garments and apparel accessories, electronic products, and machinery. Meanwhile, ASEAN’s top five imports from the US are machinery and electrical equipment, apparel, machinery (general), agricultural raw materials and products, and vehicles, parts, and engines.

For Thailand, the US is its number one export market. In 2024, Thailand’s total trade with the US amounted to US$74.484 billion, with exports to the US valued at US$54.956 billion and imports at US$19.528 billion—resulting in a trade surplus of over US$35.427 billion.