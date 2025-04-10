Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai leaders downplay rift over casino bill opposition

Anutin Apologises, Reaffirms Support for Casino Bill

Anutin publicly apologised to Paetongtarn, clarifying that Chaichanok’s comments reflected personal opinions rather than Bhumjaithai Party policy. He confirmed that Bhumjaithai would support the bill, in line with coalition policy.

“Chaichanok will also have to comply with the party’s resolution to pass the bill, regardless of his personal views,” Anutin stated. He added that while he had not yet spoken directly with Chaichanok, he would allow the secretary-general a short break due to the pressure he had faced.

Paetongtarn: “No Personal Conflict” With Chaichanok

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra dismissed any suggestion of personal tension, saying she often spoke with Chaichanok informally and understood that he was motivated by concern for national issues such as natural disasters.

She suggested his comments may have been made in the heat of the moment, given the emotional weight of parliamentary debate. “We don’t have personal conflicts,” she told reporters when asked whether she would speak with Chaichanok again soon.

Bhumjaithai Reaffirms Party Discipline

Anutin clarified that Bhumjaithai MPs are required to seek approval before debating in Parliament. In this instance, Chaichanok had not informed the party in advance. Anutin, who was on an official trip, rushed back to Parliament after witnessing the debate live from his car.

“I was quite shocked,” he said. “I even considered holding a press conference immediately afterwards to clarify that Chaichanok was speaking in a personal capacity.”

He reaffirmed that the entertainment complex bill had already been approved by Cabinet, which includes eight Bhumjaithai ministers, making it a party-endorsed resolution.

Coalition Unity Maintained Despite Individual Dissent

Paetongtarn confirmed that a coalition partners’ meeting was held on 8 April, where all parties agreed to support the bill. A small number of MPs expressed religious objections, which she accepted.

Anutin named Chada Thaiset, a Bhumjaithai MP from Uthai Thani, as one of those abstaining from the vote due to religious reasons.

Admitting to the challenge of navigating tensions between Chaichanok and the Prime Minister, Anutin said he would soon convene a meeting with Bhumjaithai MPs to resolve any internal differences.

