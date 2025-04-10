Thai Household Debt Fuels Economic Concerns, Hampers ASEAN Growth

Thailand's burgeoning household debt is significantly impeding its economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, placing it behind its regional neighbours, according to a recent report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The study highlights that increased borrowing, driven by public health issues and difficulties in accessing essential resources, has curtailed the spending power of Thai citizens.

While household debt has seen a slight dip from its peak during the health crisis, it remains alarmingly high at 89% of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This substantial debt burden is not only dampening consumer spending but also negatively impacting investment and the broader economic landscape.

The IMF cautions that this situation could trigger financial instability, particularly if the most vulnerable segments of the population and small businesses continue to grapple with debt repayments.

The IMF's analysis underscores the urgent need for a joined-up and comprehensive strategy to tackle this issue. To this end, the Fund has examined various debt reduction measures implemented by other nations, as detailed in its latest Article IV report, an annual assessment of the country's economic health.

