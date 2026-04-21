Thai FM Challenges Cambodia, Draws Line on Gaza War

As a pointed example, he cited Cambodia's recent unilateral announcement of dates — 17 to 25 — for a meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) without prior consultation with Bangkok.

"All of a sudden, Cambodia proposes these dates and puts it out to the press. What is this? It is an attempt to pressure Thailand into appearing as though it does not want to negotiate," he said.



On the contentious MOU 44 — the memorandum of understanding governing overlapping maritime claims — Sihasak suggested a review may be warranted to bring greater clarity and address public concerns, while stressing that Thailand could conclude maritime boundary agreements with neighbours even without such a framework, as demonstrated by the existing arrangement with Malaysia.

Myanmar: Engagement with Naypyidaw is unavoidable

Turning to Myanmar, Sihasak defended Thailand's continued engagement with the military government in Naypyidaw, framing it as a geographic and strategic necessity rather than a political endorsement.

"We have 2,400 kilometres of border," he said. "There is no way that we can solve this problem without engaging those in power in Naypyidaw as well as the ethnic groups."



Thailand has not departed from ASEAN's five-point consensus, he said, but believes the question of how that consensus is implemented matters more than the document itself.

Acknowledging the reality that a new election cannot simply be demanded of the junta, he said Bangkok's focus was on pushing for dialogue, reconciliation, a reduction of violence, and the opening of space for humanitarian assistance.

"Our effort is, first, to implement the consensus but in a practical way," he said. "Second, to recognise the reality of what has happened but at the same time try to ensure that this can be a turning point."

A four-pillar vision for Thai diplomacy

Beneath the immediate crises lay a broader architectural ambition. Sihasak outlined what he described as four pillars of a renewed and proactive Thai foreign policy, which he has branded collectively as the work of a "Team Thailand."

The first pillar is strategy — a rejection of the reactive, day-to-day crisis management that he said had come to define Thai diplomacy in less stable times.

"You cannot just allow events to run and be carried by events day to day," he said. "You have to have a strategy — what is that strategy and what is the outcome that you seek to deliver?"



The second is speed. In a world where situations shift with extraordinary swiftness, the foreign ministry must be capable not merely of keeping pace with events but of staying ahead of them.

The third pillar is coherence — what Sihasak called a "diplomacy of coherence," meaning that foreign-policy-related decisions, which frequently cut across multiple ministries, must be brought into alignment.

Specifically, he highlighted the need for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence to speak with one voice on border security matters.

The fourth and final pillar is communication. In a democratic society, Sihasak argued, foreign policy cannot be conducted behind closed doors.

The public must understand what the government is doing in their name and how it affects their daily lives. Transparency, he said, is also the most effective antidote to disinformation and information operations that seek to distort policy debate.

"Foreign affairs must be connected to the people," he said. "The people must feel what foreign policy means — how it makes their lives better."

Looking further afield

Beyond the immediate neighbourhood and the pressing crises of the day, Sihasak also sketched out an economic and multilateral dimension to his vision.

He spoke of expanding Thailand's trade footprint in frontier markets – citing Africa and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries as priorities – and of harnessing science and innovation as tools of diplomacy.

He also pointed to scam networks operating across Southeast Asia as a transnational challenge that Thailand could help lead on regionally and suggested that the country should not rely solely on the United Nations to deliver solutions, given the weight of internal politics within that body.

Instead, he said, Bangkok should focus on building coalitions of like-minded partners on specific issues.

Thailand is also preparing for its ASEAN chairmanship in 2028, which Sihasak framed as an opportunity to help shape the regional bloc's response to a shifting global order — including, he said, by working to ensure that multilateralism and international law remain the foundation of international relations.

Whether the ambition translates into durable policy will, as Sihasak himself acknowledged, depend on something that has eluded Thailand for years: a stable government with the political will to stay the course. With a parliamentary majority now in hand, he appeared cautiously optimistic that the conditions for genuine continuity may, at last, be in place.



