TrueBusiness and Google for Education partner to bring AI to Thai universities

Furthermore, we share a common goal of establishing blueprints and AI-digital roadmaps for Thai higher education. This will drive the practical application of technology in teaching, administration, and instructors’ capability development, ensuring readiness for the emerging landscape of both the educational and future workforce. Consequently, this partnership is not limited to merely adopting AI in classrooms; rather, it focuses on building a resilient AI-era education ecosystem. This framework will support the advancement of Thai universities across all dimensions including educational quality, human resources, and future-ready skills which will serve as the foundation for developing a high-quality digital workforce to drive the digital economy and further enhance the country’s competitive advantage."

Scott Wong, Southeast Asia & Northeast Asia (ex-JP) Lead, Google for Education, said, “We believe that education is a foundation for opportunity and equality and our collaboration with TrueBusiness will help empower universities across Thailand. By combining TrueBusiness’ reach with Google’s flexible, secure features and AI-driven tools built for educators, we are enabling Thai universities to adopt AI in meaningful ways, creating a more flexible, collaborative and secure future for students and educators alike.”



Uniting Thai Higher Education Leaders

TrueBusiness and Google for Education organized the seminar titled "The Future of AI in Higher Education" to welcome over 60 executives and faculty members representing 30 universities nationwide, including Chiang Mai University, Khon Kaen University, Maejo University, Naresuan University, Prince of Songkla University, and Burapha University. The event was held at True Digital Park.

The seminar featured a keynote address by Dr. Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr, Chief Business Officer, True Corporation Plc., sharing insights into the latest advances in AI. The seminar also featured a representative from Naresuan University who shared the institution’s experience in deploying digital and AI solutions from TrueBusiness and Google for Education. Their successful integration has moved the institution from a Smart University into an exemplary, fully realized AI-Driven University.

“The Future of AI in Higher Education” seminar marks the start of a strategic alliance, that will help Thai higher education institutions, ensuring they are ready for the AI era.





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