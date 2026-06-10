TrueBusiness and Google for Education partner to bring AI to Thai universities

The nationawide collaboration enables "AI-Driven Universities" with the creation of a comprehensive "AI Ecosystem." This initiative aims to train educators for the AI era and elevate education quality – all strengthening the country's global competitiveness.
Under this partnership, TrueBusiness will use its intelligent network to offer services like Private Wi-Fi, connecting teaching and learning across the university. Meanwhile, Google Workspace for Education will provide flexible, secure features and AI-driven tools built for teaching and learning from anywhere, on any device. Both will help prepare educational institutions to become "AI-Driven Universities”.
With Google Workspace for Education, teachers can use Gemini to get learning insights, build personalized study plans, and brainstorm creative lesson plans. It also allows students and teachers to work together flexibly and securely on any device. In addition, TrueBusiness will introduce automated systems, such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), to save time on admin and document handling, allowing educators to spend more time working directly with students. The initiative will also train Thai educational staff on digital skills development using True Digital Academy.
Dr. Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr, Chief Business Officer, True Corporation Plc., said "Transforming the Thai education sector in the AI era to achieve sustainable outcomes requires an ecosystem that supports the transition of learners, educators, and educational institutions in parallel. True Corporation has previously collaborated with Google to drive the 'AI for All Thais' project, continuously expanding opportunities for Thai students to access AI knowledge and skills. Recently, TrueBusiness has extended the partnership with Google for Education to support Thai universities in becoming “AI-Driven Universities”, systematically integrating digital infrastructure, intelligent communication network, a world-class educational platform, and AI technology, alongside digital systems and tools for administration and future skill development.
Scott Wong, Southeast Asia & Northeast Asia (ex-JP) Lead, Google for Education, said, “We believe that education is a foundation for opportunity and equality and our collaboration with TrueBusiness will help empower universities across Thailand. By combining TrueBusiness’ reach with Google’s flexible, secure features and AI-driven tools built for educators, we are enabling Thai universities to adopt AI in meaningful ways, creating a more flexible, collaborative and secure future for students and educators alike.”
TrueBusiness and Google for Education organized the seminar titled "The Future of AI in Higher Education" to welcome over 60 executives and faculty members representing 30 universities nationwide, including Chiang Mai University, Khon Kaen University, Maejo University, Naresuan University, Prince of Songkla University, and Burapha University. The event was held at True Digital Park.
The seminar featured a keynote address by Dr. Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr, Chief Business Officer, True Corporation Plc., sharing insights into the latest advances in AI. The seminar also featured a representative from Naresuan University who shared the institution’s experience in deploying digital and AI solutions from TrueBusiness and Google for Education. Their successful integration has moved the institution from a Smart University into an exemplary, fully realized AI-Driven University.
“The Future of AI in Higher Education” seminar marks the start of a strategic alliance, that will help Thai higher education institutions, ensuring they are ready for the AI era.
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