Drug runner turned DODORIMA ‘big boss’ arrested after 7 years in Thailand, police say

Suspect allegedly tried to ram officers

According to police, officers had been tracking Patrick before finding him driving into a luxury condominium on Rama III Road.

They moved in using a car-block tactic, but the suspect allegedly resisted arrest and reversed his vehicle into officers in an attempt to escape. Police said one officer was injured.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradet then ordered officers to break the vehicle window and stop the engine before removing the suspect from the car and taking him into custody.

A search allegedly found around 18 grammes of cocaine. Officers later searched his condominium room and seized cash and other assets.

Assets worth about 700,000 baht seized

Police said the seized items included:

About 18 grammes of cocaine

One Toyota car worth around 200,000 baht

178,800 baht in Thai cash

US$1,900, worth around 57,000 baht

About 40,000 baht in bank accounts

Several brand-name items worth around 200,000 baht

The total value of seized assets was estimated at about 700,000 baht.

From tourist-area cocaine runner to alleged gang boss

Police said their investigation found that Patrick had lived in Thailand for more than seven years and travelled between Thailand and Africa.

He allegedly began as a cocaine runner selling drugs in tourist areas before rapidly rising through the network.

Investigators claimed that in the past year alone, his network had more than 380 million baht in circulation. Police also said he had allegedly sent money back to Nigeria and built a large mansion there.

Charity work allegedly used as cover

Police said the DODORIMA network was not only linked to cocaine trafficking but also to romance scams and suspected money laundering.

Investigators said the group allegedly organised charity and donation activities, described by police as “merit-making tours”, to disguise illegal businesses and build relationships with well-known or influential figures.

Police said DODORIMA appeared to be a Thailand-based branch linked to a wider global network called NBM OF AFRICA.

The investigation reportedly followed an earlier operation on May 22, when officers searched a luxury condominium near Phra Nang Klao Bridge in Nonthaburi and arrested six foreign suspects linked to an alleged romance scam operation.

Leaked chats allegedly mocked Thai users

After the arrest, police said they found important information linked to a transnational criminal organisation, including chat messages from a secret group.

The chats allegedly included crude remarks mocking cocaine users in Thailand, which police said reflected the group’s dismissive attitude towards local users while allegedly profiting from them.

Suspect gives partial confession

Police said Patrick gave a partial confession, admitting to matters related to cocaine but denying involvement in a money-laundering network.

He allegedly claimed the group was formed for charity and donation activities, funded by income from a fish-trading business exporting from Thailand to Nigeria.

He also reportedly told police that “DODORIMA” means “hello” in Thai.

Police vow to follow money trail

Pol Maj Gen Teeradet said the operation followed the government and Royal Thai Police’s urgent policy to crack down on foreign criminal groups using Thailand as a base for illegal businesses.

He said the suspect had shown violent behaviour during the arrest, causing injuries to officers and damage to property.

Police said the arrest marked a major step in disrupting the money-laundering cycle of a large transnational scam and drug network.

Officers will now coordinate with the ONCB and international agencies to expand the investigation into the money trail and track down all alleged accomplices, including both foreign nationals and Thais, for prosecution.