Thailand Seeks Pakistan’s Aid to Rescue Fertiliser Ships Stranded in Strait of Hormuz

Deputy PM Sihasak Phuangketkeow coordinates with Islamabad and Muscat to secure safe passage for nine Thai vessels vital to the nation's agricultural sector.
The Thai government has launched a high-level diplomatic mission to rescue nine cargo vessels currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating Middle East tensions.
The ships are carrying critical shipments of fertiliser, a primary resource for Thailand's agricultural industry.
Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with the Pakistani Ambassador to Thailand, Rukhsana Afzaal, to discuss urgent maritime safety and mediation.
During the talks, Sihasak commended Pakistan’s pivotal role in mediating peace talks between the United States and Iran.
Specifically, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the successful arrangement between Islamabad and Tehran that allowed Pakistani-flagged vessels safe passage through the volatile strait.
Thailand is now seeking to replicate this cooperation to ensure essential Thai cargo can exit the region without incident.
Diplomatic Push in Oman
The mission continues this week with a series of urgent diplomatic engagements:
13 April: Sihasak will join a special online ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to address the Middle East crisis.
15–16 April: An official visit to Oman is scheduled following an invitation from the Omani Foreign Minister.
During the visit to Muscat, Sihasak intends to leverage Oman’s shared jurisdiction with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.
He expressed hope that the current ceasefire window would provide a sufficient opportunity to negotiate the release of the nine vessels.
Protecting the Agricultural Sector
The stakes for the Thai economy are high. Sihasak emphasised that the stranded fertiliser is an "essential production factor" for Thai farmers.
"We must expedite the passage of these ships to ensure there is no disruption to our farming community," Sihasak stated, underlining that any delay in securing these supplies could have a significant knock-on effect on national food security and rural livelihoods.
Beyond the immediate maritime crisis, the two nations also discussed convening the first Thailand-Pakistan Joint Commission (JC) later this year to bolster long-term bilateral ties.