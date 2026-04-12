Thailand Seeks Pakistan’s Aid to Rescue Fertiliser Ships Stranded in Strait of Hormuz

Deputy PM Sihasak Phuangketkeow coordinates with Islamabad and Muscat to secure safe passage for nine Thai vessels vital to the nation's agricultural sector.

The Thai government has launched a high-level diplomatic mission to rescue nine cargo vessels currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating Middle East tensions.

The ships are carrying critical shipments of fertiliser, a primary resource for Thailand's agricultural industry.

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with the Pakistani Ambassador to Thailand, Rukhsana Afzaal, to discuss urgent maritime safety and mediation.

During the talks, Sihasak commended Pakistan’s pivotal role in mediating peace talks between the United States and Iran.

Specifically, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the successful arrangement between Islamabad and Tehran that allowed Pakistani-flagged vessels safe passage through the volatile strait.

Thailand is now seeking to replicate this cooperation to ensure essential Thai cargo can exit the region without incident.

