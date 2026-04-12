US-Iran talks open with Hormuz, frozen funds and ceasefire at stake

Under the September 2023 prisoner swap mediated by Doha, the money was transferred to bank accounts in Qatar.

The exchange involved the release of five US citizens detained in Iran and five Iranians held in the United States.

US officials said at the time that the funds were restricted to humanitarian use only and could be disbursed only to approved vendors for food, medicine, medical equipment and agricultural goods shipped into Iran under US Treasury oversight.

Hormuz remained central to the negotiations.

The strait, a major transit point for global energy supplies and a chokepoint for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, has effectively been blocked by Iran, while Trump has vowed to reopen it.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said the waterway remained one of the main points of “serious disagreement” between the Iranian and US delegations.

Trump said the United States had already begun the process of reopening the route. “We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favour to Countries all over the World,” he posted on social media.

The US military said two of its warships had passed through the strait and that conditions were being set to clear mines.

Iran’s state media denied that any US ships had transited the waterway.

Iranian state television and officials said Tehran’s demands go beyond the release of assets abroad.

They include control of the Strait of Hormuz, payment of war reparations and a ceasefire across the region, including in Lebanon.

Tehran’s agenda also includes seeking to collect transit fees in the strait.

Trump’s stated goals have varied, but at a minimum, he wants free passage for global shipping through Hormuz and the crippling of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme to ensure it cannot produce an atomic bomb.

Mutual distrust remained high. “We will negotiate with our finger on the trigger,” Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on state television. “While we are open to talks, we are also fully aware of the lack of trust; therefore, Iran’s diplomatic team is entering this process with maximum caution.”

The Iranian delegation arrived on Friday dressed in black in mourning for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others killed in the war.

The Iranian government said they also carried shoes and bags belonging to some students killed during the US bombing of a school next to a military compound.

The war has sent global oil prices soaring, killed thousands of people and led to strikes on Gulf Arab states.

The biggest-ever disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has fed inflation and slowed the global economy, with the impact expected to last for months even if negotiators succeed in reopening the waterway.

Even so, shipping data showed that three Liberian- and Chinese-flagged supertankers passed through the strait on Saturday, appearing to be the first vessels to exit the Gulf since the ceasefire.

Israel, a US ally that joined the February 28 attacks on Iran that launched the war, has also continued bombing Tehran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and says that the conflict does not form part of the Iran-US ceasefire.

More than 90 people were killed in Israeli air strikes across Lebanon on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry said, bringing the death toll there to 2,020, including 165 children, nearly 250 women and 85 medics.

Hezbollah said it had conducted several military operations against Israeli positions on Saturday, both within Lebanese territory and in northern Israel.

Israeli and Lebanese officials are due to hold talks in the United States on Tuesday.

Islamabad, a city of more than 2 million people, was locked down for the US-Iran talks, with thousands of paramilitary personnel and army troops deployed on the streets.

Pakistan’s mediating role marks a remarkable transformation for a country that was a diplomatic outcast a year ago.

“This was a world war that Pakistan stopped. It played a big role, and we should appreciate it,” Nasir Khan Abbasi, a dry cleaner in an Islamabad market, said. “I really like this, and I feel great that Pakistan’s name is shining in the world.”

In an impassioned appeal on Saturday, Pope Leo urged world leaders to end what he called the “madness of war.”

Reuters