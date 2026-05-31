India’s sugar export ban expected to benefit Thai sugar suppliers

The website of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, citing its Office of Commercial Affairs in New Delhi, India, reported that the Indian government has temporarily banned the export of all types of sugar from May 13 until September 30, or until further orders are issued.

The move is aimed at maintaining sugar supplies for domestic consumption, controlling food inflation and stabilising consumer goods prices, amid concerns over the impact of El Niño on sugarcane output in the next season.

The measure was announced by India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through Notification No. 16/2026-27 dated May 13.

It changes the export policy status for sugar under ITC (HS) Codes 1701 14 90 and 1701 99 90, covering raw sugar, white sugar and refined sugar.

The policy status has been changed from “Restricted”, under which exports were allowed subject to government quotas and conditions, to “Prohibited”, meaning exports are banned outright.

However, the Indian government continues to allow exemptions in some cases, including exports to the European Union (EU) and the United States under special CXL and Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) arrangements, exports under the Advance Authorisation Scheme (AAS), government-to-government exports for food security purposes, and goods already in the export process before the notification took effect.