Myanmar’s Junta Chief Turned President Heads to India, With an Eye on China

Min Aung Hlaing’s five-day trip to India marks his first overseas visit as civilian president, signalling a strategic push for regional legitimacy.

Less than two months after completing a carefully engineered transition from junta chief to president, Min Aung Hlaing will fly to India on an official visit on Saturday, marking his first overseas trip since assuming the civilian role.

The five-day trip, during which the former general will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores the gradual return of regional re-engagement for Myanmar, five years after many of its neighbours shunned the Southeast Asian nation’s military leadership following a coup.

For India, the visit presents an opportunity to dilute China's outsized influence on Myanmar whilst working to secure access to the country’s deposits of critical rare earths and bolster security along its northeastern borders, analysts said.

Search for Improved Regional Relations

"After changing into civilian clothes as president, Min Aung Hlaing is looking to boost diplomatic engagement across the region," said Richard Horsey, senior Myanmar adviser at Crisis Group.

"He expects more normal ties with ASEAN," Horsey added, referring to the grouping of Southeast Asian countries, "with support from Thailand and some other member states. He is also likely to visit Beijing soon to meet Xi Jinping. India is Myanmar's other key neighbour."

An official from Myanmar’s presidential office, reached via phone, declined to comment on the visit.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Friday: "All issues that form part of the gamut of relations between Myanmar and India will come up for discussion."

