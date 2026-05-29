Thailand’s transit trade rises as durian exports to China surge

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce, said border and transit trade in April 2026 was worth a combined THB211.146 billion, up 27.5%.
Exports totalled THB121.521 billion, up 25.4%, and imports THB89.625 billion, up 30.5%, leaving Thailand with a trade surplus of THB31.896 billion for the month.
In the first four months of 2026, border and transit trade totalled THB690.043 billion, up 9.1%, comprising exports of THB378.408 billion, up 7.3%, and imports of THB311.636 billion, up 11.3%, with Thailand recording a trade surplus of THB66.772 billion.
For border trade with four neighbouring countries in April 2026, total trade was THB74.04 billion, down 8.7%.
Exports were THB42.522 billion, down 13.5%, and imports were THB31.518 billion, down 1.2%, giving Thailand a border trade surplus of THB11.003 billion.
Malaysia recorded the highest border trade value at THB33.557 billion, up 33.6%, followed by Lao PDR at THB24.964 billion, up 2.3%, and Myanmar at THB15.52 billion, down 4.5%.
Thailand-Cambodia border trade remained at zero because all 18 Cambodian-side border checkpoints were closed.
Major border export products in April 2026 were diesel oil at THB5.498 billion, other refined oil at THB1.833 billion, and computers and other equipment at THB1.821 billion.
This brought border trade in the first four months of 2026 to THB277.487 billion, down 19.4%, with exports at THB161.264 billion, down 21.9%, and imports at THB116.223 billion, down 15.7%.
Transit trade to third countries totalled THB137.106 billion, up 62.3%, comprising exports of THB78.999 billion, up 65.6%, and imports of THB58.107 billion, up 58.0%.
Transit trade with China had the highest value at THB80.948 billion, up 52.7%, followed by Singapore and Vietnam at THB22.51 billion, up 106.1%, and THB11.726 billion, up 113.6%, respectively.
Major transit export products were fresh durian at THB30.98 billion, hard disk drives at THB10.199 billion, and computers and other equipment at THB6.396 billion.
Transit trade in the first four months of 2026 totalled THB412.556 billion, up 43.0%, comprising exports of THB217.144 billion, up 48.3%, and imports of THB195.412 billion, up 37.5%.
“Transit trade in April 2026 expanded strongly by 62.3%, especially transit exports, which rose by as much as 65.6%, driven by key products including fresh durian, with volume reaching 229,617 tonnes worth THB30.98 billion, up 89.6%.
Almost all of it, 99.9%, was exported to China, at 229,533 tonnes worth THB30.971 billion, up 89.6%,” Arada said.
Exports of electronic products also continued to grow well, including hard disk drives at THB10.199 billion, up 33.1%; computers and other equipment at THB6.396 billion, up 300.6%; and telephone sets and equipment at THB5.655 billion, up 10,067.7%.
Transit imports also continued to expand strongly, up 58.0%, continuing from the previous month.
Key import products in the electronics group were computer components at THB7.447 billion, up 169.9%; computers and equipment at THB5.833 billion, up 127.2%; and magnetic tapes and magnetic disks for computers at THB5.824 billion, up 6.0%.
The Department of Foreign Trade is also scheduled to hold “Chanthaburi Border Trade Expo 2026” from Saturday (June 20, 2026) to Tuesday (June 23, 2026), under a project to strengthen the economy and create trade opportunities for businesses and small entrepreneurs in the value chain in border areas or special economic corridors in the eastern region for fiscal 2026, at Chanthaburi Hall on the second floor of Central Chanthaburi.
The event is being organised in line with the Ministry of Commerce’s policy of proactive work to open Thailand’s trade gateways and raise entrepreneurs’ competitiveness.
The event will include four activities: an exhibition and sale of products by entrepreneurs at more than 120 booths; a meeting to follow up on the trade situation in Chanthaburi province and Thailand-Cambodia border trade; business matching talks between Thai entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from neighbouring countries or other countries; and seminars on trade, investment and doing business overseas under the topics “CBEC x Wellness: Building health brands for the global market” and “Local to Global: Entering ASEAN markets with CBEC”.
Entrepreneurs and interested people are invited to attend and can follow further details at www.dft.go.th, Facebook: Department of Foreign Trade DFT, and the 1385 DFT Call Centre hotline.