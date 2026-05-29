Thailand’s transit trade rises as durian exports to China surge

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce, said border and transit trade in April 2026 was worth a combined THB211.146 billion, up 27.5%.

Exports totalled THB121.521 billion, up 25.4%, and imports THB89.625 billion, up 30.5%, leaving Thailand with a trade surplus of THB31.896 billion for the month.

In the first four months of 2026, border and transit trade totalled THB690.043 billion, up 9.1%, comprising exports of THB378.408 billion, up 7.3%, and imports of THB311.636 billion, up 11.3%, with Thailand recording a trade surplus of THB66.772 billion.

For border trade with four neighbouring countries in April 2026, total trade was THB74.04 billion, down 8.7%.

Exports were THB42.522 billion, down 13.5%, and imports were THB31.518 billion, down 1.2%, giving Thailand a border trade surplus of THB11.003 billion.

Malaysia recorded the highest border trade value at THB33.557 billion, up 33.6%, followed by Lao PDR at THB24.964 billion, up 2.3%, and Myanmar at THB15.52 billion, down 4.5%.

Thailand-Cambodia border trade remained at zero because all 18 Cambodian-side border checkpoints were closed.