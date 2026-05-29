US rolls out Trump Accounts app to build young investors from birth

Reuters reported that the US Department of the Treasury has announced the nationwide launch of the Trump Accounts app on major app stores, marking a key step in a government policy aimed at creating investment accounts for millions of American children.

The accounts were created under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. Under the scheme, the US Treasury will provide an initial US$1,000 seed deposit, or roughly 35,000 baht, for children born between 2025 and 2028 who have a valid Social Security number.

Those who signed up in advance have begun receiving email notifications instructing them to activate their accounts and download the app. They will be able to start contributing once the programme officially launches on July 4, 2026.