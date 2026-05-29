US rolls out Trump Accounts app to build young investors from birth

Reuters reported that the US Department of the Treasury has announced the nationwide launch of the Trump Accounts app on major app stores, marking a key step in a government policy aimed at creating investment accounts for millions of American children.
The accounts were created under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. Under the scheme, the US Treasury will provide an initial US$1,000 seed deposit, or roughly 35,000 baht, for children born between 2025 and 2028 who have a valid Social Security number.
Those who signed up in advance have begun receiving email notifications instructing them to activate their accounts and download the app. They will be able to start contributing once the programme officially launches on July 4, 2026.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the app was designed in partnership with Robinhood, the popular share-trading platform, and BNY, the major custodian bank responsible for safeguarding investors’ assets.
BNY chief executive Robin Vince said in a statement that Trump Accounts “have the potential to strengthen financial literacy, broaden participation in markets, and support more resilient economic growth for generations to come”.
Trump has also urged US companies to contribute to the family accounts of their employees. The call comes as Republicans seek to address voters’ concerns over the cost of living ahead of the November midterm elections.
When the campaign was unveiled, major US banking groups including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, as well as global payments giant Visa, were among the first companies to pledge contributions to the accounts of their US employees’ children.
Supporters of the policy argue that the accounts could give children a way to start building wealth from birth by harnessing the power of long-term investing.
Under the terms of the scheme, the accounts are free to open. Family members, parents, employers and charitable organisations can contribute up to US$5,000 a year, or around 170,000 baht.
Robinhood said all contributions will be automatically invested in a low-cost index fund designed specifically for long-term growth.
Another notable feature is that the money in the accounts will grow on a tax-deferred basis. This means investment gains will not be taxed until the funds are withdrawn.
Once a child turns 18, full control of the account will pass to them. They can then choose whether to withdraw the money for personal use or leave it invested to continue growing in the market.