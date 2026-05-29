Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon warning extended to June 1

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Warning No 6 on heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand and strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea. The warning is in effect from May 29 to June 1, with the public urged to beware of flash floods and forest run-off.

Thailand is expected to see continuous rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas. Very heavy rain is forecast in parts of the South, the East, the western side of the North, and the Central region.

The conditions are being driven by a fairly strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a monsoon trough lying across upper Thailand.

People across the country are advised to prepare for possible danger from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.