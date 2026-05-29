Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon warning extended to June 1

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2026
Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon warning extended to June 1

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued Warning No 6 for heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand from May 29 to June 1, with risks of flash floods and forest run-off.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Warning No 6 on heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand and strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea. The warning is in effect from May 29 to June 1, with the public urged to beware of flash floods and forest run-off.

Thailand is expected to see continuous rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas. Very heavy rain is forecast in parts of the South, the East, the western side of the North, and the Central region.

The conditions are being driven by a fairly strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a monsoon trough lying across upper Thailand.

People across the country are advised to prepare for possible danger from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon warning extended to June 1

In the upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northwards, waves are expected to be 2-3 metres high, rising to more than 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southwards, and in the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be around 2 metres high, rising to more than 2 metres during thundershowers.

Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.

The public is advised to follow further announcements from the Thai Meteorological Department via its website, tmd.go.th, or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day.

Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon warning extended to June 1

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow 

  • North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 35-37 °C. 
     
  • Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Saket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 35-38 °C. 
     
  • Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 35-37 °C.
     
  • East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-28 °C. Maximum temperature 32-37 °C.
     
  • South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 34-36 °C. 
     
  • South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. 
     
  • Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 26-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C.

 

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